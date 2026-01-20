5 Biggest Skincare Mistakes to Avoid in 2026

Expensive skincare products can't fix your skin, warns Dr Rupika Singh, dermatologist and founder of Akiya Aesthetics.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alena Darmel/Pexels

Today, skincare is changing rapidly than ever.

With new products, Korean skincare trends and technology taking over the cosmetic market, consumers are spoilt for choice. What hasn’t changed however is the basics.

In 2026, the aim is not just to fix your acne or pores. Pay attention to your routine.

Here are five basic skincare mistakes you should avoid making in order to protect your skin.

Mistake #1. Treating your skin like a social media new trend

A 28-year-old marketing professional walked into a clinic complaining of sudden breakouts and burning skin.

Reason? A viral 'glass skin' routine that included double cleansing, exfoliating toner twice daily, retinol, vitamin C and slugging (applying a thick layer of petroleum jelly or something similar on your face as part of your nightly skin care routine). What she didn’t realise is that her skin barrier was severely compromised.

You have to remember that what is working for someone else may not work for you. How your skin responds to various routines depends upon your genes, climatic conditions or hormones.

The mistake? Indian skin type is prone to pigmentation.

When you overload your skin with too many active ingredients, it leads to redness, sensitivity or acne.

What to do instead?

Build a boring but consistent routine.

Start with a cleanser. Follow it up with a moisturiser and sunscreen.

Healthy skin thrives on stability, not novelty.

Mistake #2. Chasing results with no focus on skin barrier health

A bride-to-be started weekly chemical peels at home to 'brighten skin faster'.

Within a month, she developed patchy pigmentation and dryness that worsened with makeup. Her skin wasn't dull; it was inflamed.

The mistake? Over-exfoliation doesn’t guarantee natural glow.

Dullness, acne and premature ageing are increasingly linked to skin barrier damage. Excess and unnecessary exfoliation strips your healthy skin of ceramides, disrupts the microbiome and triggers pigmentation.

What to do instead? Focus on barrier-repair ingredients like ceramides, cholesterol, panthenol and niacinamide. Remember: A calm skin is a glowing skin.

Mistake #3. Subscribing to anti-aging actives too early or too aggressively

A 22-year-old college student began using prescription-strength retinoid (vitamin A skincare treatment, usually prescribed by an expert) regularly at night because she believed that 'prevention is better than cure'. Within weeks, she developed peeling, acne flares and post-inflammatory pigmentation.

The mistake? Starting a strong retinoid without expert recommendation or guidance.

Anti-ageing is not about starting early; it’s about starting smart. Using potent actives too young or too frequently can backfire, leading to sensitivity and long-term damage.

What to do instead? If you're under 25, focus on using sunscreen and antioxidants and improving hydration and sleep. Retinoid should be introduced gradually, based on skin concern; not out of fear of ageing.

Mistake #4. Skipping sunscreen when indoors or during winters

A software engineer working from home noticed worsening melasma (patches on the face) despite using expensive serums. The culprit? No application of sunscreen while indoors, especially when her routine involved sitting and working near a window daily.

The mistake? Skipping sunscreen because 'I don't go out much.'

It's high time someone told you that blue light from screens and UVA rays through glass can also contribute to pigmentation and collagen breakdown. Winters don't block UV damage; clouds don't either.

What to do instead? A broad spectrum sunscreen is mandatory even when it is a cloudy day or you are staying indoors. Opt for one that is lightweight and helps to moisturise the skin.

Mistake #5. Expecting skincare to fix damage caused by poor lifestyle

A 35-year-old influencer invested heavily in luxury skincare but continued to complain of skin dullness and hairfall. When discussing her daily regime, we realised she lacked good quality sleep. She had high levels of stress and her meal timings were imbalanced.

The mistake? She solely relied on expensive skincare products while neglecting the role of sleep, diet and stress.

Good, healthy skin is an extension of internal wellness.

With high cortisol levels, acne gets worsened, stress begins premature aging and nutrient deficiencies reflect on the skin long before the blood reports show abnormalities.

What to do instead? There is no known serum that can compensate for quality sleep of 6-8 hours, adequate hydration, good protein consumption and managing stress levels. Skincare works best when it is complemented with a good lifestyle.

The biggest skincare lesson for 2026 is that more is not always better.

To get real, long-lasting results, you need to understand what your skin needs, respect its limits and invest in habits that will last longer than trends.

Instead of asking, 'What's the latest product?' Ask, 'What does my skin truly need right now?'