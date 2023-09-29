3 Diet Changes For A Healthy Heart

Lack of sleep, unhealthy eating habits, physical inactivity and a stressful daily schedule stemming from demanding career paths to juggling multiple hats on the personal front are some factors that increase health challenges, especially in young Indians, notes dietician Sheryl Salis.

With over 50 per cent of population under the age of 40 years, India is rightly called the 'Youth Capital of the World.'

However, Indians today are facing several health challenges including lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cardio-vascular diseases to name a few.

As per the World Health Organisation's 2023 estimates, 30 per cent of India's population suffers from hypertension. And according to Indian Council of Medical Research -- India Diabetes (ICMR INDIAB) study published in 2023, the prevalence of diabetes in India is 101 million.

Lack of sleep, unhealthy eating habits, physical inactivity and a stressful daily schedule stemming from demanding career paths to juggling multiple hats on the personal front amidst nuclear families or smaller support systems are some of the factors that are further increasing the risk of these health challenges, especially in young Indians.

While these red flags may seem trivial at the moment, when continued over a long period, unchecked, the same factors can lead to deteriorated health conditions in young Indians, including cardiac arrests, obesity and organ failure.

Hence, it is critical to create awareness about adopting certain lifestyle changes to ensure healthier living.

Implementing small and consistent changes in everyday life can gradually create a big impact leading to a positive, healthy lifestyle.

These are simple tips everyone can follow in order to lead a healthier, fulfilling lifestyle:

1. Minimise intake of added sugar in daily diet

You could be a tea, coffee or smoothie person. But your daily intake of sugar should not be more than 30 gm.

If you are addicted to sugar, you can start by cutting down on added sugar across your breakfast, meals, snacks and drinks or even desserts.

Identify sources of hidden sugar like ketchup, sauces, salad dressings, packaged fruit drinks, aerated drinks, and flavoured yoghurt.

When you are out shopping, look out for added sugar in the ingredient list that could be mentioned in the form of sucrose, glucose, dextrose, and maltose or syrup like high fructose corn syrup or invert syrup, candied fruits etc.

Try and select foods that have minimum or no added sugars.

Also, check the nutrition information to know the actual amounts of added sugar per 100 gm and per serving of the products.

You can gradually try and reduce the amount of sugar you add to your tea or coffee.

Ditch the canned fruit juices, preservatives and packaged foods, including the ones that claim to be '100 per cent organic and natural'. Instead opt for whole fresh fruits.

Avoid flavoured foods like flavoured yoghurt and flavoured milk and smoothies. Switch to plain yoghurt and unflavoured milk.

Be conscious of your overall sugar intake by moderating the portions of your desserts or enjoying them occasionally during festivals and get-togethers.

2. Eat more vegetables and whole fruits

No dietary improvements can be successful without eating more fresh vegetables and fruits.

Apart from being a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, fruits and vegetables pack in plenty of fibre to boost gut health and immunity.

They bring a variety of flavours and textures while being low in fat, calories, and adding zero cholesterol.

You can start by including a seasonal fruit as a midmorning or mid-evening snack.

You can garnish your morning bowl of cereals or oats with fresh fruits, which will be a suitable replacement for added sugar.

Add fresh vegetables to your omelette, poha, upma, idli or dosa.

This is an interesting way to include vegetables in your morning breakfast.

For fussy eaters, you can stuff vegetables into parathas or cutlets cooked with very less oil.

Make your stir-fry dishes as colourful as possible.

Soup (unfiltered) is a good way to add vegetables to the diet.

You can also add vegetable puree to knead the dough for chapatis/rotis.

To cater to sweet tooth cravings, use fruits to make a sorbet/popsicle or parfait for a healthy dessert.

3. Increase low-fat protein sources

Protein is an essential part of a balanced diet, and combined with lean and low fat-based sources, it can not only help in building your muscles and tissues but also help in weight management.

Ensure every meal has at least one protein source in the form of soy, curd, buttermilk, dal, chicken, fish or egg.

Opt for more plant proteins and include cereal pulse combinations like khichdi, dal rice, idli/dosa, and dal parathas to improve your protein intake.

Add legumes and beans to various vegetables and stir-fry dishes.

Snack on protein-rich foods such as unsalted roasted chickpeas, peanuts, eggs, boiled sprouts, Greek yoghurt, and buttermilk.

Add roasted nut powders to your smoothies, curries and soups to increase protein content.

You can add protein to chapattis/rotis by mixing pulse flour like moong flour, sattu atta, and roasted soya bean flour with the millet/whole wheat flour.

Replace regular butter with peanut butter for healthier fats and added protein advantage.

It is important to keep in mind that a well-balanced diet comprising appropriate amounts of good quality protein, fat, carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants will provide you with energy and nutrients for well-being and immunity, helping you stay strong and healthy.

Start today by implementing these simple changes to your daily diet and begin your journey towards healthier living.

Sheryl Salis is a dietician with over 20 years of experience, specialising in diabetes and wellness management in young adults. She is the founder of Nurture Health Solutions, a Saffola 40 Under 40 Nutrition Partner.

