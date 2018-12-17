5 secrets to have a happy and meaningful 2019

December 17, 2018 08:20 IST

From Rihanna to Michael Bloomberg, these celebrity approved tips will help you sail through obstacles and inspire you in the coming year.

Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Suffering from Monday blues?

You are not alone.

With just a few days left for the year to end, chances are some of you are just dragging yourselves to work or hoping for something exciting to come up in the next year.

If you are struggling in your career or battling a personal crisis, here are some of the best advice we heard in 2018 that we'd all want to follow in 2019.

1. Give 100 per cent to the job you do

In her commencement address at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, Oprah Winfrey spoke about how you can inspire yourself at work:

'Remember that your job is not who you are, it's just what you're doing on the way to who you will become,' the television host and actor told.

'Every remedial chore, every boss who takes credit for your ideas, that is going to happen.'

'Look for the lessons because the lessons are always there and the number one lesson I could offer you where your work is concerned has this become so skilled, so vigilant, so flat out fantastic at what you do that your talent cannot be dismissed'

'And finally this will save you. Stop comparing yourself to other people.'

2. Be true to yourself

American entrepreneur, author and politician Michael Bloomberg stressed on the importance of honesty in his speech to students at Rice University this year.

'Recognise that no one, nor either party, has a monopoly on good ideas. Judge events based on what happened, not who did it. Hold yourself and our leaders to the highest standards of ethics and morality,' Bloomberg said.

'Respect the knowledge of scientists. Follow the data, wherever it leads. Listen to people you disagree with -- without trying to censor them or shout over them. And have the courage to say things that your own side does not want to hear,' the founder-CEO of Bloomberg, the leading financial services firm added.

3. Be strong

Indian actor Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer this year.

While sharing details of her journey on social media, the actor who is a voracious reader posted a few encouraging words from one of her favourite authors Isabel Allende.

'We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward,' the actor-mum wrote on Instagram.

'In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.'

4. Love your body

Love her hate her, there is no way you can ignore how positive and inspiring Rihanna is.

In one of her interviews to Vogue, the magazine's June covergirl talked about how she deals with her insecurities since turning 30.

One of the many lessons young girls and women need to learn from Rihanna is that she knows she isn't perfect and she is in no mood to fit in too.

This is how she said she deals with body shaming and fights off her issues.

'You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,' she told Vogue.

'I’m not built like a Victoria's Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.'

5. Pay attention to the little things

Oprah also hinted at the mundane things we ignore about ourselves.

'Eat a good breakfast. It really pays off. Pay your bills on time. Recycle. Make your bed. Aim high,' her list of self care goes on.

'Say thank you to people and actually really mean it. Ask for help when you need it and put your phone away at the dinner table.'

'Just sit on it really and know that what you tweet and post, and Instagram today might be asked about in a job interview tomorrow or 20 years from tomorrow'

Be nice to little kids. Be nice to your elders. Be nice to animals and know that it's better to be interested than interesting.'

'Invest in a quality mattress. I'm telling you, your back will thank you later. And don't cheap out on your shoes and if you're fighting with someone you really love, for God's sakes, find your way back to them because life is short even on our longest days.'