Single During The Hols? 10 Ways To Be Happy

Don't let this emotion keep you at home, insists relationship expert Shahzeen Shivdasani.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Being single during the holidays can surely take a toll on you.

It seems like everyone is celebrating with their perfect other half.

The holiday season seems like this magical time but single people tend to feel lonely because of it.

From the endless amount of Christmas movies and constant displays of affection, one is reminded that they don't have an epic love to share it with.

Let's take a look at ten ways you can make the holidays not only bearable but feel happy!

1. Love is all around you.

No, this is not a quote from a cheesy holiday movie! It genuinely is.

When we think about love we immediately think about having a partner. However, there are different forms of love.

Your family and your friends are also relationships that have been nurtured over time.

If you're lucky, they have turned into bonds that are there for you no matter what happens in life. Although you may feel alone, are you really? Be grateful.

2. Throw a singles party!

You are not the only single person going through this.

Most of your single friends are probably feeling this way whether they discuss it or not.

Round them all up and throw a holiday-themed party.

Doing something like this will remind you that other people also don’t have a significant partner, but are happy in their skin and are putting their best foot forward to enjoy the holidays.

3. Buy gifts for others

Doing things for others can also bring you happiness.

Take a moment to bring a smile to someone else's face.

Make a list of the people you love and go shopping. Buy them gifts and have them mailed to them.

While you are out doing that, don't forget to buy yourself something too.

Spoil yourself, you deserve it.

4. Attend parties!

A large part of not feeling alone is to also not let this emotion consume you.

While it is tempting to mope around and eat a huge tub of ice cream, DON’T!

Accept those invites. Stand up for yourself by not letting this emotion keep you at home.

Plus, you never know who you could meet at these parties.

5. Look for holiday-themed events

Most cities have holiday-themed events.

Let yourself enjoy the holidays by partaking in them.

Pick an event that piques your interest and invite a friend or a family member to it.

Don't shy away and let yourself enjoy the holiday cheer. It isn't just for couples.

6. Get in the holiday spirit!

While it may sadden you to put up a Christmas tree without a partner, put up the tree!

Bake cookies and buy an outfit for New Year's Eve.

Keep the spirit alive. There is peace and power in doing things alone.

Happiness should never be dependent on another person anyway.

7. Do what makes you happy

We get so busy with our daily lives that we forget to take the time to do the things that actually give us happiness.

Whether it is a hobby or a passion, now is the time to do it.

When you do the things that keep your soul alive, you realise that happiness was never tied to someone else.

While people add to your life, it's good to remind yourself how you can be your source for it!

8. Relationships don't equal happiness

When you are focusing and self-obsessing about how you don't have another half, pay attention to the fact that not everyone who is in a relationship is necessarily happy.

A lot of relationships are struggling.

A lot of people are really trying to make their relationship work.

You may look at your life as incomplete because you have a hole in your heart where you think a partner should be.

However, many people would love to have the space you have, to be able to rediscover themselves by themselves.

9. Social media detox

If social media is what's getting to you then take a break.

Whether it is seeing happy couples parade their love story, quotes on love, or your ex in their new relationship, you don't have to see this.

Sometimes taking a break from the energy that is draining you, can be good for you.

Your apps aren't going anywhere. Taking a month off for your mental peace is okay.

10. Understand your emotions

Lastly, and most importantly, understand that happiness is not a destination, it is merely an emotion.

We are human and we are going to always be faced with emotions that don't stay constant. That's life.

In the mix of it, while it may seem hard to pull yourself out of the negative emotions you face, you need to ask yourself, what am I doing today to take one step towards not feeling this way?

Whether you are in a relationship or single, the power has always only lied within you.