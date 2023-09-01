Sindhi Recipe For Thadri: Mitho Lolo

Thadri, one of the most popular and important Sindhi festivals, comes seven days after Raksha Bandhan. In 2023, Thadri will be celebrated on September 2.



On this day, Sindhis do not light the kitchen fire (or the gas) in their homes, because they are honouring the goddess Jog Maya, who is said to be the sister of Krishna. They therefore usually eat food that has been made the previous day.

Popular dishes to be had on Thadri are: Mitho Lolo or sweet Sindhi bread, Khato Bhat or yoghurt rice, Chehro Lolo or besan roti, Tawa Sabji or a mixed vegetable made with potatoes, eggplant (brinjals or baingan), lady's fingers (okra or bhindi) and Niji Palak or spinach cooked with garlic.

Vishaka Damwani offers a traditional recipe for Mitho Lolo, a sweet and delicious flatbread crafted from sugar and wheat flour, eaten at Thadri, and on other occasions as well.

Suresh and Vishaka Damwani are the folks behind Sindh Ji Rasoi, a Sindhi cooking channel.

Mitho Lolo

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

200 gm aata or wheat flour + extra for dusting the lolos while rolling

80 gm sugar mixed with 200 ml water to make a syrup

½ cup ghee

2 bada elaichi or black cardamom, lightly crushed

2 green elaichi or cardamom, lightly crushed

Water

Oil for pan frying the lolas

Method

In a large bowl, add the whole wheat flour, and the 2 types of elaichi.

Gradually add in the ghee and mix using your fingertips to achieve a crumbly texture.

Now add the sugar syrup and mix well.

Begin kneading the mixture, adding water little by little, until you have a soft and smooth dough -- the dough should be pliable but not too sticky.

Cover the dough with a damp kitchen towel and let it rest for about 15-20 minutes.

Flatten each dough ball between your palms to create a small disc.

Dust the discs with a little aata and roll out into a circular flatbread.

Aim for a thickness of around ½ cm.

The lolos may tend to get tattered and tear around the edges while rolling, so roll carefully.

Heat a griddle or tawa or a non-stick skillet over medium heat.

Fry each sweetbread on both sides, applying oil as required, until golden brown and slightly crispy.

Make sure to press gently with a spatula to ensure even cooking.

Transfer the cooked lolos to a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

Serve the Mitho Lolo by itself or with yoghurt or pickle.

You may garnish with powdered sugar, fine chopped pistas and a little oil/ghee.

Vishaka's Note: Let each lolo cool separately and do not pile them one on top of each other, so they remain fresh and crisp.

Vishaka Damwani lives in Mumbai.

WATCH: How to make Mitho Lolo