Shravan Recipe: Rajgira Sheera

There's always space for meetha, even when you're fasting, especially if it is made with amaranth flour and jaggery.

Ready in no time, Rajgira Sheera is a rare dessert option among all the savoury food choices available as vrat ka khanna.

The intense brown colour and melt-in-your-mouth texture resembles Aatte Ka Halwa, but this dish is naturally gluten-free and is considered healthier than wheat flour.

Make your Shravan slightly sweeter with this easy recipe.

Rajgira Sheera

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup rajgira or amaranth aatta or flour

¾ cup ghee or cashew butter

½ cup sugar or jaggery powder, reduce or increase the quantity as per your taste

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

2 cups hot water

1 tsp chopped almonds, to garnish

Method