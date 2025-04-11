Sheffield University Is Offering a Scholarship For...

As a part of The University of Sheffield International UG Merit Scholarship 2025, 75 candidates will receive a competitive award as financial assistance worth £10,000 (approximately Rs 11,05,000) per year towards tuition fee expenses.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy University of Sheffield International



The University of Sheffield's International UG Merit Scholarship 2025 is an opportunity for international students who do their undergraduate education at the university.

A total of 75 candidates will receive a competitive award as financial assistance worth £10,000 (approximately Rs 11,05,000) per year towards tuition fee expenses.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, an applicant must:

Be a citizen of India or one of the countries specified by the university.





Have received an offer for a full-time undergraduate course at the University of Sheffield.





Have secured 60 per cent marks or above (weighted marking grade).





Have achieved a minimum of 120 credits in the previous academic year.





Be classified as a self-funded student for tuition fee purposes.

How to apply

Interested applicants can refer to the official website HERE.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is April 22, 2025, till 1 pm (UK time).

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service.Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.