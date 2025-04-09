HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why Flipkart Is Offering A Rs 50K Scholarship

April 09, 2025 10:55 IST

Under this programme, first-year students enrolled in professional STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) undergraduate programmes who are children of kirana store owners will receive a fixed scholarship of Rs 50,000 in the academic year 2025-26.

why flipkart is offering a Rs 50k scholarship

Kindly note the image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock Project/Pexels

What is it about?

The Flipkart Foundation Scholarship 2024-25, an initiative by the Flipkart Foundation, aims at supporting deserving, financially disadvantaged students; it places a strong emphasis on empowering meritorious and underprivileged female students.

Under this programme, first-year students enrolled in professional STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) undergraduate programmes who are children of kirana store owners will receive a fixed scholarship of Rs 50,000 in the academic year 2025-26.

Who can apply?

To apply for the scholarship, applicants must fulfil the following criteria:

  • They must be currently studying in the first year of professional undergraduate STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) courses at government colleges in India.

  • One parent must be a kirana store owner.

  • Applicants must have scored at least 60 per cent in their class 12 exams.

  • The annual family income should not exceed Rs 5 lakhs from all sources.

  • Children of employees of Flipkart Group and Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can apply online HERE.

Important dates

April 16, 2025, is the last date to apply for the scholarship.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

flipkart foundation scholarship for STEM graduates 2025

