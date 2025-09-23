HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Share Your H1B Visa Story: How It Will Affect You

September 23, 2025 15:07 IST

Click HERE to read what Raju from New York, an H1B visa holder, feels about the hike in H1B visa fees and its impact on him and Indian professionals already in the US on the said visa.

Click HERE to read what father of an Indian who currently works in the US said about it.

We understand that the sudden H1B visa fee hike -- from $218 to $100,000 has caused immense fear, stress, and uncertainty for many Indian professionals dreaming of working in the US.

Whether you plan to go on your own or through your company, or are already on an H1B visa, this massive increase will surely affect careers, finances, and families.

We want to hear your story. Your experiences will help inform the Indian Diaspora navigating this unprecedented change. Please share:

How will this fee hike affect your career plans or aspirations?

How will will impact your student loans, financial commitments, or savings you were counting on to move abroad?

Concerns about dependents -- spouses, children -- who rely on your visa status.

Job insecurities, stress, or emotional challenges you and your family are facing.

How you are coping and the steps you are considering to navigate this situation?

Any tips, ideas, or strategies you are using to deal with this visa fee hike?

Your story will give voice to your struggles and provide guidance to others facing similar uncertainty.

Mail your experiences to getahead@rediff.co.in Subject: My H1B Visa Story

Together, we can highlight the real human, financial, and emotional impact of this visa hike -- and share practical ways to cope and adapt.

