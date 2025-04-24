7 Money Secrets Rich People Don't Want You To Know

Whether you're a young professional, a seasoned entrepreneur or simply someone looking to take control of your financial future, adopting these principles can be life-changing, says Ramalingam Kalirajan.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki continues to resonate with readers across the globe -- especially those intrigued by personal finance and equity investing.

Since its first publication in 1997, the book has captured the imagination of millions and fundamentally shifted how people perceive money.

In a country like India, where the concept of financial literacy is still taking shape, can there be a more fitting guide than Kiyosaki's timeless insights?

His practical and holistic approach to wealth-building remains as relevant today as ever. This article delves into seven powerful takeaways from the book -- ideas that could truly transform the way you think about money.

1. The wealthy don't work for money

Kiyosaki states, 'The poor and the middle class work for money. The rich have money work for them.' But what does this really mean?

It emphasises the power of investing and creating passive income streams over simply depending on a pay check. Isn't it smarter to build systems where your money continues to grow even while you sleep?

2. Financial literacy is absolutely essential

The author strongly asserts that schools seldom equip children with practical financial skills.

So, if our education system won't teach it, who will? This is why he stresses the need for society to actively pass on vital lessons in financial literacy to both the current and future generations.

In a country like India, where personal finance is often neglected and excluded from formal education, could learning about assets, liabilities and investments be the game changer we need?

3. Focus on acquiring assets, not liabilities

One of the book's most iconic lessons is encapsulated in the quote: 'An asset puts money in your pocket, a liability takes money out.' What's the takeaway here?

Kiyosaki encourages readers to grow their wealth by investing in appreciating assets -- think stocks, mutual funds, real estate or businesses.

Why pour money into things that lose value over time? He warns against sinking funds into depreciating items like luxury cars, high-end watches or costly machinery.

Instead, shouldn't we be directing our financial energy toward investments that build long-term value?

4. Keep thinking and focus on your own business

Kiyosaki goes beyond the concept of traditional employment -- why stop at a paycheck when you could build something of your own? He urges individuals to explore side ventures, innovative investment ideas or breakthrough business concepts.

Isn't it through such exploration that we grow, both financially and personally? This mindset not only sharpens entrepreneurial thinking but also helps individuals evolve and develop holistically.

So, what's his core message? Stay focused on your own path, think creatively and consistently seek out unique opportunities to invest or innovate.

5. Taxes, financial planning and the power of corporations

Kiyosaki sheds light on a concept that's powerful yet frequently overlooked: how the wealthy leverage corporations to legally minimise taxes and safeguard their wealth.

After all, isn't the goal not just to earn more but to keep more? As he puts it, 'It's not how much money you make, it's how much money you keep.'

His core message? The wealthy strategically structure their income through entities that allow them to deduct expenses, reinvest profits and pay taxes only on what remains. Isn't that a smarter way to manage money?

6. Focus on evolving, growing and learning -- not just earning

Kiyosaki puts it well: 'Job security meant everything to my educated dad. Learning meant everything to my rich dad.' What does this tell us? Simply that clinging to job security can limit growth while a mindset focused on continuous learning opens doors.

Shouldn't we aim to become more, not just earn more? By developing skills like investing, sales, management and accounting, you position yourself for long-term financial success -- so why not invest in yourself first?

7. Conquer fear, think rationally and embrace calculated risks

Kiyosaki emphasises that fear of failure often holds people back from investing. 'Losers are people who are afraid of losing,' he asserts.

So, how can one build wealth without stepping beyond comfort zones?

Smart risk-taking, informed decision-making and clear-headed planning are vital components of financial independence.

In the context of India's fast-evolving economy, isn't Rich Dad Poor Dad an essential read for anyone aiming for long-term investment success and financial growth?

Final takeaway: Mindset is the ultimate wealth multiplier

At the heart of Rich Dad Poor Dad lies a simple but profound truth -- wealth begins in the mind. Kiyosaki's lessons are not just financial tips; they are mindset shifts that challenge conventional beliefs about money, work and success.

Whether you're a young professional, a seasoned entrepreneur or simply someone looking to take control of your financial future, adopting these principles can be life-changing.

So, what's the real secret the wealthy don't want you to know? That anyone -- with the right mindset, education and action -- can build lasting wealth.

The journey to financial freedom starts not with money but with a decision to think differently. Are you ready to make that shift?