X'mas Recipes: Vanilla Cupcakes, Gingerbread Cookies

Bookmark these recipes for Christmas Essentials: Gingerbread Cookies and Classic Vanilla Cupcakes.

You can have a gala time with your kids or family making them -- they are so pretty and Christmasy.

Bake ahead and enjoy on December 25.

Classic Vanilla Cupcakes

Recipe courtesy: Chef Sunil Singh from The Blue Bop Cafe, Mumbai

Servings: 4

Ingredients

30 gm maida or all-purpose flour

10 gm yoghurt

1 tsp baking powder

15 gm castor sugar (a kind of finer sugar manufactured by top baking brands)

5 ml vegetable oil

Few drops vanilla essence

For the icing

10 gm butter cream frosting (please see the recipe below)

20 gm white chocolate

Few drops red food colouring and/or green food colouring

Sprinkles, for garnish

Cupcake tray

Butter to grease cupcake tray

Butter cream frosting

50 gm butter, softened

100 gm icing sugar

2 drops vanilla essence

1 tbsp milk

Method

In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, yoghurt, sugar, oil, vanilla essence to form a smooth batter.

Pre-heat an oven to 150°C.

Grease the moulds in the cupcake tray and fill each cup nearly too the top, allowing space for them to rise.

Bake the cupcakes for 15-20 minutes at 150°C -- they should have a golden crust and are baked when a a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Take out of the oven and cool and keep aside.

Keep 10 gm aside for the cupcakes and the balance can be used to ice a cake or frozen for upto a month to use again.

Pour the mixture in a piping bag.

Alternately you can divide the mixture in half and add red food colouring to one portion and green to the other and pipe separately.

Gingerbread Cookies

Recipe courtesy: Alpa Pereira from Toujours, a bakery and patisserie in Mumbai.

Servings: 25-30 pieces

Ingredients

200 gm butter, softened

200 gm brown sugar

60 gm castor sugar (a kind of finer sugar manufactured by top baking brands)

10 gm pumpkin pie spice (available for purchase online)

1 egg

15 ml milk

400 gm maida or all-purpose flour

6 gm baking powder

Baking tray

Butter to grease the baking tray

Cookie cutters ideally in interesting Christmas shapes

For the icing sugar to decorate the cookies

1 cup icing sugar

Few drops vanilla essence

Water

Tiny pinch salt

Method

In a large bowl, add the butter, brown sugar, castor sugar, pumpkin pie spice.

Cream the mixture till smooth.

Add in the egg, milk and mix.

Sift in the flour and add the baking powder.

Mix into a soft dough.

Preheat an oven to 180°C.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured clean ledge or surface and roll out till it is ¼-inch thick.

Place the cookies on a greased baking tray, each 1-2 cm apart, and bake 180°C for 7-10 minutes.

Take out of the oven and cool on a wire rack.

For the icing sugar to decorate the cookies