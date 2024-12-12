Mickey Celebrates Christmas

Scenes from the Christmas season from across the world.

IMAGE: An actor dressed as Mickey Mouse hugs children during a Toys for Tots drive event on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Tierney L. Cross/Reuters

IMAGE: An Asian elephant enjoys wrapped Christmas boxes containing food as part of the Christmas Time Arrives In The Enchanted Kingdom of Animals event at the Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: Two sitatungas enjoy wrapped Christmas boxes containing food as part of the Christmas Time arrives In The Enchanted Kingdom of Animals event at the Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: A child walks past a giant illuminated model of an elephant as part of the Christmas Time Arrives In The Enchanted Kingdom of Animals event at the Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: Children play with soap suds simulating snowfall during Christmas season celebrations at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

IMAGE: A man dressed as Santa Claus greets children during Christmas season celebrations at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

IMAGE: A child looks at the festive window decorations for the Christmas season at the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

IMAGE: A Christmas shopper carrying shopping bags walks past a snowman decoration in Dublin, Ireland, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: People walk near a giant bauble decorating a street ahead of New Year and Christmas in Moscow, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

IMAGE: Vehicles drive past New Year and Christmas decorations installed on lampposts in a street in Moscow, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

IMAGE: A man takes photos of New Year and Christmas season decorations in Moscow, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com