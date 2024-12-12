News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Mickey Celebrates Christmas

Mickey Celebrates Christmas

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
December 12, 2024 14:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scenes from the Christmas season from across the world.

 

IMAGE: An actor dressed as Mickey Mouse hugs children during a Toys for Tots drive event on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Tierney L. Cross/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Asian elephant enjoys wrapped Christmas boxes containing food as part of the Christmas Time Arrives In The Enchanted Kingdom of Animals event at the Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Two sitatungas enjoy wrapped Christmas boxes containing food as part of the Christmas Time arrives In The Enchanted Kingdom of Animals event at the Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child walks past a giant illuminated model of an elephant as part of the Christmas Time Arrives In The Enchanted Kingdom of Animals event at the Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Children play with soap suds simulating snowfall during Christmas season celebrations at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man dressed as Santa Claus greets children during Christmas season celebrations at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child looks at the festive window decorations for the Christmas season at the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Christmas shopper carrying shopping bags walks past a snowman decoration in Dublin, Ireland, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People walk near a giant bauble decorating a street ahead of New Year and Christmas in Moscow, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Vehicles drive past New Year and Christmas decorations installed on lampposts in a street in Moscow, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man takes photos of New Year and Christmas season decorations in Moscow, December 11, 2024. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GETAHEAD
COMMENT
Print this article
37 WONDERFUL Recipes For The Holidays
37 WONDERFUL Recipes For The Holidays
Christmas Recipes: Sangria, Cookies and Pudding
Christmas Recipes: Sangria, Cookies and Pudding
Christmas Special: Indian dessert recipes with a twist!
Christmas Special: Indian dessert recipes with a twist!
'Not the time to look back at Gabba 2021'
'Not the time to look back at Gabba 2021'
7 Refreshing Drinks to Help you Detox
7 Refreshing Drinks to Help you Detox
Amid speculation over cabinet, Fadnavis says...
Amid speculation over cabinet, Fadnavis says...
Sharad Pawar's birthday sees Ajit and family turn up
Sharad Pawar's birthday sees Ajit and family turn up
More like this
Christmas Recipe: Rich Fruit Cake
Christmas Recipe: Rich Fruit Cake
X'mas Recipes: Cupcakes, Cookies
X'mas Recipes: Cupcakes, Cookies

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances