'Can My Uncle Sponsor My US F1 Visa?'

Anonymous: We are planning to show my maternal uncle as the financial sponsor for my daughter's education in the US.

He lives in India and has a stable income.

Will the US embassy accept this?

How can we prove that he's a genuine sponsor and that she will return to India after her studies?

Yes, the US embassy can accept a maternal uncle as a sponsor but it is not considered as strong as a parent sponsoring.

Therefore, you will need to clearly show the relationship and provide proof of genuine financial support and strong ties to India.

What you can provide

Affidavit of support from your uncle (notarised).

His bank statements (six months), income tax returns, salary slips and property documents.

A letter explaining why he is sponsoring and his relationship with your daughter.

Your daughter's statement of purpose, outlining her career plans in India after completing her studies.

Evidence of family ties, assets or job opportunities in India to prove she intends to return.

Ensure your daughter is confident and clear during the visa interview about her plans, sponsor details and future goals in India.

If prepared properly, this approach is acceptable.

Hariharan: Namaste Sir, I'm joining BTech Biotechnology undergraduate course in India this year.

I'm interested in genetic engineering and molecular biology. I wish to pursue my postgraduate studies abroad.

What skills should I develop for a strong CV when applying to international universities for higher studies? Kindly guide me. Thank you, sir.

Namaste. It's great to hear you're beginning BTech in biotechnology and have an interest in genetic engineering and molecular biology.

Key skills and activities for a strong postgraduate abroad profile:

Laboratory skills: PCR (polymerase chain reaction), gel electrophoresis, CRISPR basics (a type of gene-editing technology), cell culture.

Research projects: Start with small projects in college labs, aim for publications by your third or fourth year.

Internships: Target top institutes (IISc, NCBS, IITs) or biotech companies.

Online courses: Complete relevant certifications (Coursera, edX) in genetics, genomics and data analysis.

Computational biology tools: Basics of Python/R and bioinformatics tools.

Soft skills: Strong writing (for your statement of purpose), presentation skills and teamwork.

Standardised tests: GRE (Graduate Record Examination, if required), IELTS (International English Language Testing System) and TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) by your final year.

Build depth in a specific area, show initiative and keep a record of all your work.

By your third year, start shortlisting countries and universities and prepare your profile accordingly.

All the best! Let me know if you need help finding internships or courses.

Darshan: Sir, I wish to study at BITS Pilani Dubai campus but the fees are quite high -- Rs 6 lakhs per annum.

Can I earn that tuition fee through a part-time job?

Does BITS Pilani Dubai Campus allow part-time work?

Yes, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) does allow part-time jobs for students on a valid student visa.

You may work on-campus or at nearby establishments for up to 15 hours per week (60 hours per month) during term time.

To cover Rs 6 lakhs per year solely through part-time work, you would need approximately 450 hours per year, which exceeds the permitted limits during term time.

You may work more during academic breaks. However, part-time work is likely to help only with minor expenses, not full tuition fees.

A few better options to manage fees

Scholarships:BPDC offers merit-based scholarships ranging from 75 per cent to 100 per cent tuition waivers, depending on your performance in year 12 or equivalent qualifications. High achievers may receive a full waiver.

Education loans: The institute has tie-ups with Indian banks (SBI, ICICI, Axis, HDFC Credila) and Emirates NBD in the UAE to provide loans for tuition and living expenses.

