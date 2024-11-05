News
Rediff Readers Share Their Diwali Pix

Rediff Readers Share Their Diwali Pix

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
November 05, 2024 13:23 IST
Rediff.com readers share their special Diwali moments.

Urmelesh Swami from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, waxes poetic as he describes the Festival of Lights:

'Twinkling lights. Rows of diyas flickering gently in the evening breeze.

'Golden marigold garlands framing your doorway.

'Colourful rangolis crafted with care.

'Plates full of homemade sweets and savoury treats, ready to be shared.

'The warmth of visiting family and friends, laughter filling the air.

'New clothes, bright and fresh.

'And above all, that indescribable joy that Diwali wraps around us every single year.

'Even a simple evening walk is different -- homes glowing with lights, filling your heart with a smile that you can't hold back.'

IMAGE: Urmelesh Swami takes a selfie. Photographs: Kind courtesy Urmelesh Swami

 

IMAGE: Urmelesh with his family. Photographs: Kind courtesy Urmelesh Swami

 

Pankaj Singh from the UAE sends us photos of his traditional Diwali celebration.

IMAGE: A beautiful rangoli is taking shape. Photographs: Kind courtesy Pankaj Singh

 

IMAGE: Pankaj's family busy decorating their home.

 

IMAGE: Finally, the rangoli is ready.

 

IMAGE: Now, it's time for the diyas.

 

IMAGE: And the lights.

 

IMAGE: They didn't forget the flowers.

 

IMAGE: Lovely handmade paper decorations adorn the walls.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
