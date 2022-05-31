News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Chocolate Lassi, Fun Strawberry Shake

Recipe: Chocolate Lassi, Fun Strawberry Shake

By Chef RANVEER BRAR
May 31, 2022 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Take a trip down memory lane and revisit your childhood with Chef Ranveer Brar's summer drinks.

Love a strawberry shake served with milk and ice cream? Then the Strawberry Freak-Shake is right up your street.

If it is a really hot day, the chilled Chocolate Shake is the deal-breaker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

Strawberry Freak-Shake

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

For the strawberry shake

  • 3 tbsp strawberry syrup
  • 50 ml milk
  • 2 scoops ice cream
  • Mason jar

For the toppings

  • 8-10 small marshmallows
  • 1 scoop whipped cream
  • 5-6 gummy bears
  • 1 packet M&Ms or Gems
  • 1 wafer cigars
  • 1 tbsp coloured sprinkles
  • Few chocolate chips

Method

  • In a blender, blend the ice cream, milk, strawberry syrup.
  • Pour some syrup on to a plate and coat the rim of the mason jar with itby turning it over onto the plate.
    Then cover the edge of the jar by dipping it in a container of sprinkles.
    Pour the milkshake into the jar.
    Decorate with the whipped cream, gems, chips, gummy bears, marshmallows, wafer cigars.
  • Serve chilled.

Note: For a vegan shake use almond milk instead of plain milk and popsicle milk-less ice cream. Opt for vegan marshmellows. Skip the whipped cream and any of the non-vegan toppings.

Chocolate Lassi

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp chocolate syrup
  • 1 cup ice cubes
  • 200 gm chilled thick yoghurt
  • Pinch salt
  • Sugar to taste or a sugar equivalent
  • 8-9 roasted almonds, sliced + a few sliced for garnish
  • 2 tbsp mineral/filtered/boiled water

Method

  • Pour the ice, yoghurt, sugar into the blender.
    Add the salt.
    Drizzle chocolate syrup in.
    Add the roasted almonds and blend well.
    Add the water if needed to adjust consistency.
    Pour into a tall glass and garnish with the almonds.
    Serve chilled.

Note: For a vegan shake use vegan yoghurt, available in somebrands in India.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Chef RANVEER BRAR
COMMENT
Print this article
Sangita Agrawal's Frozen Orange Kulfi
Sangita Agrawal's Frozen Orange Kulfi
Recipe: Chilled Kerala Buttermilk
Recipe: Chilled Kerala Buttermilk
2 Cool Drinks For Hot Days
2 Cool Drinks For Hot Days
Long Marriages: Want To Know The Secret?
Long Marriages: Want To Know The Secret?
KP teacher shot dead, 7th targeted killing in J-K
KP teacher shot dead, 7th targeted killing in J-K
No bio bubble for India vs South Africa T20I series
No bio bubble for India vs South Africa T20I series
Yeh Hai India: How Rhinos Beat The Heat
Yeh Hai India: How Rhinos Beat The Heat

More like this

Recipes: Detox Drinks With Aloe Vera

Recipes: Detox Drinks With Aloe Vera

Luke Coutinho's Yummy Sugarfree Falooda

Luke Coutinho's Yummy Sugarfree Falooda

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances