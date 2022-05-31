Recipe: Chocolate Lassi, Fun Strawberry Shake

Take a trip down memory lane and revisit your childhood with Chef Ranveer Brar's summer drinks.
Love a strawberry shake served with milk and ice cream? Then the Strawberry Freak-Shake is right up your street.
If it is a really hot day, the chilled Chocolate Shake is the deal-breaker.
Strawberry Freak-Shake
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
For the strawberry shake
- 3 tbsp strawberry syrup
- 50 ml milk
- 2 scoops ice cream
- Mason jar
For the toppings
- 8-10 small marshmallows
- 1 scoop whipped cream
- 5-6 gummy bears
- 1 packet M&Ms or Gems
- 1 wafer cigars
- 1 tbsp coloured sprinkles
- Few chocolate chips
Method
- In a blender, blend the ice cream, milk, strawberry syrup.
- Pour some syrup on to a plate and coat the rim of the mason jar with itby turning it over onto the plate.
Then cover the edge of the jar by dipping it in a container of sprinkles.
Pour the milkshake into the jar.
Decorate with the whipped cream, gems, chips, gummy bears, marshmallows, wafer cigars.
- Serve chilled.
Note: For a vegan shake use almond milk instead of plain milk and popsicle milk-less ice cream. Opt for vegan marshmellows. Skip the whipped cream and any of the non-vegan toppings.
Chocolate Lassi
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp chocolate syrup
- 1 cup ice cubes
- 200 gm chilled thick yoghurt
- Pinch salt
- Sugar to taste or a sugar equivalent
- 8-9 roasted almonds, sliced + a few sliced for garnish
- 2 tbsp mineral/filtered/boiled water
Method
- Pour the ice, yoghurt, sugar into the blender.
Add the salt.
Drizzle chocolate syrup in.
Add the roasted almonds and blend well.
Add the water if needed to adjust consistency.
Pour into a tall glass and garnish with the almonds.
Serve chilled.
Note: For a vegan shake use vegan yoghurt, available in somebrands in India.
Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.