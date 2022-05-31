Recipe: Chocolate Lassi, Fun Strawberry Shake

Take a trip down memory lane and revisit your childhood with Chef Ranveer Brar's summer drinks.

Love a strawberry shake served with milk and ice cream? Then the Strawberry Freak-Shake is right up your street.

If it is a really hot day, the chilled Chocolate Shake is the deal-breaker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

Strawberry Freak-Shake

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

For the strawberry shake

3 tbsp strawberry syrup

50 ml milk

2 scoops ice cream

Mason jar

For the toppings

8-10 small marshmallows

1 scoop whipped cream

5-6 gummy bears

1 packet M&Ms or Gems

1 wafer cigars

1 tbsp coloured sprinkles

Few chocolate chips

Method

In a blender, blend the ice cream, milk, strawberry syrup.

Pour some syrup on to a plate and coat the rim of the mason jar with itby turning it over onto the plate.

Then cover the edge of the jar by dipping it in a container of sprinkles.

Pour the milkshake into the jar.

Decorate with the whipped cream, gems, chips, gummy bears, marshmallows, wafer cigars.

Note: For a vegan shake use almond milk instead of plain milk and popsicle milk-less ice cream. Opt for vegan marshmellows. Skip the whipped cream and any of the non-vegan toppings.

Chocolate Lassi

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 tbsp chocolate syrup

1 cup ice cubes

200 gm chilled thick yoghurt

Pinch salt

Sugar to taste or a sugar equivalent

8-9 roasted almonds, sliced + a few sliced for garnish

2 tbsp mineral/filtered/boiled water

Method

Pour the ice, yoghurt, sugar into the blender.

Add the salt.

Drizzle chocolate syrup in.

Add the roasted almonds and blend well.

Add the water if needed to adjust consistency.

Pour into a tall glass and garnish with the almonds.

Serve chilled.

Note: For a vegan shake use vegan yoghurt, available in somebrands in India.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.