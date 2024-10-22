Recipes: Hema's Mooli Kadhi and Arvind's Bhindi Fry

Probably most of the rest of the world is not acquainted with or do not understand how the three words ghar ka khana resonate with us desh-vasiyo!

It means so many things: Comfort. Homeliness. Memories. Consolation. Nostalgia. Childhood. Well being. Warmth. Ghar. Happiness. Hugs. Ma ka pyar (or pitaji ka pyar).

Hema Gururani and Arvind Gururani offer the recipes for two simple, satisfying dishes that qualify as ghar ka khana.

Hema introduces Mooli Kadhi made with aatta (whole wheat) instead of besan (chickpea/gram flour). And Arvind tries a Bhindi Fry that was inspired by Jackie Shroff's Kaanda Bhindi Sookha recipe. While sticking to his 'do not stir' instructions, this variation is without onion and garlic.

After spending 22 fulfilling years in the teaching profession in Delhi NCR, Hema has found her peace in the serene beauty of Dehradun. A passionate cook, she loves to whip up delightful meals and host gatherings, turning her home into a cosy hub of warmth and hospitality.

Arvind, an alumnus of BITS Pilani and a proud advocate for the 'Friends of Himalayas' initiative, is now contentedly settled too in the quietness of Dehradun.

Mooli Kadhi

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 cup dahi or yoghurt, sour

2 cups water

2 tbsp aatta or wheat flour

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1-2 dried red chillies or green chillies, slit lengthwise

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 tbsp mustard oil or ghee

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

1 tbsp grated ginger or ginger paste

1 medium-sized mooli or white radish, peeled

1 tbsp finely chopped green dhaniya or coriander or cilantro

Method

Peel the mooli, cut into slices and crush with a rolling pin.

Keep aside.

Dry roast the aatta.

Let it cool.

In a bowl, whisk together the yoghurt, aatta, turmeric powder, salt.

Gradually add water and mix well to avoid lumps.

Keep aside.

Heat the oil or ghee in a saucepan or a kadhai over medium heat.

Add the mustard seeds, methi seeds.

Let splutter.

Then add the ginger paste, red chillies/green chilly.

Fry for a few seconds.

Pour in the yoghurt mixture and bring to a gentle boil, stirring continuously to prevent curdling.

Reduce heat and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes until it thickens.

Add the crushed mooli and cook for another 5-10 minutes.

Garnish with chopped dhaniya.

If green coriander not available, use kasuri methi or crushed dried fenugreek seeds.

Serve hot with steamed rice or rotis.

Hema's Note: Top with a garlicky tadka of ghee, jeera (cumin), chopped garlic, a green chilly.

Photograph: Hema and Arvind Gururani

Bhindi Fry

Serves: 2

Ingredients

250 gm bhindi or okra or lady's fingers, washed, dried and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tbsp oil, preferably mustard oil

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Photograph: Hema and Arvind Gururani

Method

In a frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat.

If using mustard oil, let it heat until it reaches smoking point, then reduce the heat.

Add the cumin seeds.

Allow them to splutter.

Add the chopped bhindi into the pan ad lower the heat.

Sprinkle salt.

Do not stir.

Cover and let it cook slowly.

Once the bhindi is done, sprinkle garam masala over it.

Cook for another minute or 2 more.

Serve hot with rotis, rice, or as a side dish.

The Gururanis call Dehradun home.