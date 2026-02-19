Recipe: Walnut Pancakes With Maple Walnut Butter

The day before Ash Wednesday, when Lent begins is Pancake Day and a day to tuck into all kinds of delicacies.
For this occasion, whip up fluffy, golden Walnut Pancakes and serve it with fragrant maple butter.
Walnut Pancakes With Maple Walnut Butter
Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 125 gm plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 medium egg
- 2 tbsp maple syrup + extra to serve
- 285 ml buttermilk
- 50 gm walnuts, chopped + extra to serve
- Oil for shallow frying the pancakes
- 1 ripe banana, sliced
For walnut butter:
- 50 gm butter, softened
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 25 gm walnuts, chopped
Method
For the walnut butter:
- To prepare the walnut butter, beat the butter and the maple syrup together until light and creamy.
Fold in the walnuts and keep aside.
- In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder.
In a separate bowl, whisk the egg , maple syrup into the buttermilk, then pour this mixture into the dry ingredients and mix well.
Stir in the walnuts.
- Lightly oil a non-stick frying pan and spoon in 4 tbsp of batter for each pancake.
Cook for about 2 minutes on each side, then repeat with the remaining batter to make 4 pancakes.
- Serve the pancakes topped with the walnut butter, banana slices, a drizzle of maple syrup, and extra walnuts.
Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.