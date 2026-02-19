HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Recipe: Walnut Pancakes With Maple Walnut Butter

Recipe: Walnut Pancakes With Maple Walnut Butter

February 19, 2026 12:27 IST

The day before Ash Wednesday, when Lent begins is Pancake Day and a day to tuck into all kinds of delicacies.

For this occasion, whip up fluffy, golden Walnut Pancakes and serve it with fragrant maple butter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Walnut Pancakes With Maple Walnut Butter

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 125 gm plain flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 medium egg
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup + extra to serve
  • 285 ml buttermilk
  • 50 gm walnuts, chopped + extra to serve
  • Oil for shallow frying the pancakes
  • 1 ripe banana, sliced

For walnut butter:

  • 50 gm butter, softened
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 25 gm walnuts, chopped

Method 

For the walnut butter:

  • To prepare the walnut butter, beat the butter and the maple syrup together until light and creamy.
    Fold in the walnuts and keep aside.
  • In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder.
    In a separate bowl, whisk the egg , maple syrup into the buttermilk, then pour this mixture into the dry ingredients and mix well.
    Stir in the walnuts.
  • Lightly oil a non-stick frying pan and spoon in 4 tbsp of batter for each pancake.
    Cook for about 2 minutes on each side, then repeat with the remaining batter to make 4 pancakes.
  • Serve the pancakes topped with the walnut butter, banana slices, a drizzle of maple syrup, and extra walnuts.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.

 
