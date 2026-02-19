Recipe: Walnut Pancakes With Maple Walnut Butter

The day before Ash Wednesday, when Lent begins is Pancake Day and a day to tuck into all kinds of delicacies.

For this occasion, whip up fluffy, golden Walnut Pancakes and serve it with fragrant maple butter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Walnut Pancakes With Maple Walnut Butter

Servings: 4

Ingredients

125 gm plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 medium egg

2 tbsp maple syrup + extra to serve

285 ml buttermilk

50 gm walnuts, chopped + extra to serve

Oil for shallow frying the pancakes

1 ripe banana, sliced

For walnut butter:

50 gm butter, softened

2 tbsp maple syrup

25 gm walnuts, chopped

Method

For the walnut butter:

To prepare the walnut butter, beat the butter and the maple syrup together until light and creamy.

Fold in the walnuts and keep aside. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder.

In a separate bowl, whisk the egg , maple syrup into the buttermilk, then pour this mixture into the dry ingredients and mix well. Stir in the walnuts. Lightly oil a non-stick frying pan and spoon in 4 tbsp of batter for each pancake.

Cook for about 2 minutes on each side, then repeat with the remaining batter to make 4 pancakes. Serve the pancakes topped with the walnut butter, banana slices, a drizzle of maple syrup, and extra walnuts.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.

