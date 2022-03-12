News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Walnut Blue Cheese Cauliflower Rice

Recipe: Walnut Blue Cheese Cauliflower Rice

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
March 12, 2022 13:25 IST
Cross off dal khichdi and pulao from the menu!

Go for Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's tempting Walnut Blue Cheese Cauliflower Rice.

Perfect for those of you avoiding carbs -- the blue cheese adds a touch of indulgence.

Photograph: California Walnuts

Walnut Blue Cheese Cauliflower Rice

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

  • 1 medium cauliflower
  • Handful walnuts, chopped
  • 2 garlic pods, chopped
  • 20 ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 piece, approximately 100 gm, blue cheese or gorgonzola cheese, cut into cubes
  • Dash of pepper
  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Chop the cauliflower and then grate finely to get riced cauliflower.
  • In a heavy-bottomed frying pan over medium heat, saute the chopped garlic with the olive oil.
    When the garlic is lightly browned, add the chopped walnuts and the riced cauliflower.
    Saute a few minutes until the cauliflower is cooked; don't overcook.
    Take off heat, add the cubes of blue cheese.
    Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Note: For vegan cauliflower rice, use vegan cheese or vegan cheese powder, both available online.

Those on a Jain diet may skip the garlic and season with hing or asafoetida and use a vegetarian cheese.

Blue cheese is high in salt. Opt for a low-sodium cheese like mozzarella or emmental or grated paneer.

For a little added spice, sprinkle chilly flakes or drizzle Tabasco.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
