Recipe: Walnut Blue Cheese Cauliflower Rice

Cross off dal khichdi and pulao from the menu!

Go for Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's tempting Walnut Blue Cheese Cauliflower Rice.

Perfect for those of you avoiding carbs -- the blue cheese adds a touch of indulgence.

Photograph: California Walnuts

Walnut Blue Cheese Cauliflower Rice

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

1 medium cauliflower

Handful walnuts, chopped

2 garlic pods, chopped

20 ml extra virgin olive oil

1 piece, approximately 100 gm, blue cheese or gorgonzola cheese, cut into cubes

Dash of pepper

Salt to taste

Method

Chop the cauliflower and then grate finely to get riced cauliflower.

In a heavy-bottomed frying pan over medium heat, saute the chopped garlic with the olive oil.

When the garlic is lightly browned, add the chopped walnuts and the riced cauliflower.

Saute a few minutes until the cauliflower is cooked; don't overcook.

Take off heat, add the cubes of blue cheese.

Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Note: For vegan cauliflower rice, use vegan cheese or vegan cheese powder, both available online.

Those on a Jain diet may skip the garlic and season with hing or asafoetida and use a vegetarian cheese.

Blue cheese is high in salt. Opt for a low-sodium cheese like mozzarella or emmental or grated paneer.

For a little added spice, sprinkle chilly flakes or drizzle Tabasco.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.