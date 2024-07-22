News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Vidhya's Kumaoni-Style Spinach

Recipe: Vidhya's Kumaoni-Style Spinach

By VIDHYA PANT
July 22, 2024 13:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vidhya Pant's Palak Ka Kaapa, a Kumaoni-style raseela spinach, is a curry of the vegetable cooked in mustard oil and made without onion or garlic.

Its simplicity is its charm and the kaapa goes well with bhaat or steamed rice.

Vidhya, who was born and raised in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand but as lived in places as diverse as Tawang, Shillong, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram and now Dehradun, is a complete foodie. Her favourite pastime is watching food reels and experimenting with new recipes.

Palak Ka Kaapa

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch palak or spinach leaves, stems removed, washed really well and chopped
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • ¼ tsp hing or asafoetida
  • 1 tbsp wheat flour or rice flour or besan (chickepea or gram flour)
  • 1 inch-piece ginger, ground to paste
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
  • 1 green chilly, slit, optional
  • Salt to taste, around 1 tsp
  • 800 ml warm water
  • 1 tbsp mustard oil or ghee
  • Dollop white butter or ghee, optional

Method

  • Heat the mustard oil or ghee in a kadhai or frying pan over medium heat.
    Add the jeera and allow it to splutter.
    Add the hing and flour, while stirring continuously, so no lumps are formed.
    Add the chopped palak and ground ginger.
    Mix well so no lumps are formed.
    Add the salt, haldi, dhania powder, green chilly.
    Mix well.
    Add the warm water, keep stirring as it comes to a boil.
    Lower the heat and let the mixture simmer for 5 minutes.
    Take off heat and serve hot with steamed rice and, if you prefer, a dollop of white butter or ghee.

Editor's Note: For a Jain version of this raseela palak, use 1 tsp saunth or dried ginger powder.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
VIDHYA PANT
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Chef Varun's Teekhi Dal Tadka
Recipe: Chef Varun's Teekhi Dal Tadka
Recipe: Bethica's Bhutte Ka Kees
Recipe: Bethica's Bhutte Ka Kees
Recipe: Bharwa Shimla Mirchi
Recipe: Bharwa Shimla Mirchi
'I Managed To Make Some Successful Films'
'I Managed To Make Some Successful Films'
Kanwar Yatra: SC stays order to display owners' names
Kanwar Yatra: SC stays order to display owners' names
I Didn't Expect Kamala To Be The Nominee
I Didn't Expect Kamala To Be The Nominee
Auto PLI scheme gets Rs 67,690 cr investment proposals
Auto PLI scheme gets Rs 67,690 cr investment proposals

More like this

Recipe: Mayur's Phodshi Bhaji

Recipe: Mayur's Phodshi Bhaji

Recipe: Jayanti's Drumstick Aloo Sabji

Recipe: Jayanti's Drumstick Aloo Sabji

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances