Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Mayur's Phodshi Bhaji

Recipe: Mayur's Phodshi Bhaji

By MAYUR SANAP
July 16, 2024 13:04 IST
Come the monsoon and you will discover a whole range of new greens. First off the bat -- give the local phodshi a try! Hard to source, as it's mostly grown in the wild, it is nutritious and has an earthy taste.

You may discover it, like my mom did, during a stroll in a Sunday sabzi mandi. Its bright green, slender leaves will remind you of grass, and it has got white roots just like spring onions, but takes slightly longer to cook compared to other leafy vegetables.

You can pair the Phodshi Bhaji with phulkas or eat as a side with varan bhaat (rice and a thinnish dal).

IMAGE: That's phodshichi bhaji! Try and locate it. It's a great monsoon green.
Photographs: Mayur Sanap

Phodshichi Bhaji

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch phodshi, washed, drained and chopped
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 tbsp chana dal, soaked
  • ½-inch piece adrak or ginger, crushed
  • 2-3 garlic pods, crushed
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp red chilly powder
  • Pinch hing or asafoetida
  • 1 tbsp fresh grated coconut, to garnish
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • Salt to taste, 1 tsp
  • Water

Method

  • Heat the oil in a kadhai,
    Add the hing, jeera and let it splutter.
    Add the chopped onion and saute till soft and translucent.
    Add the crushed ginger and the crushed garlic and saute for a minute more.
    Add the haldi and the red chilly powder and mix.
    Add thw soaked chana dal and cook till mushy.
    Sprinkle some water, if required.
  • Add the chopped phodshi and toss.
    Add salt and cover.
    Let the vegetable cook for 10 to 12 minutes over low heat.
    Stir occasionally.
    Once cooked, garnish with the freshly grated coconut and take off heat.
    Serve hot with phulkas or enjoy it with varan bhaat.
 

MAYUR SANAP
