Recipe: Mayur's Phodshi Bhaji

Come the monsoon and you will discover a whole range of new greens. First off the bat -- give the local phodshi a try! Hard to source, as it's mostly grown in the wild, it is nutritious and has an earthy taste.

You may discover it, like my mom did, during a stroll in a Sunday sabzi mandi. Its bright green, slender leaves will remind you of grass, and it has got white roots just like spring onions, but takes slightly longer to cook compared to other leafy vegetables.

You can pair the Phodshi Bhaji with phulkas or eat as a side with varan bhaat (rice and a thinnish dal).

IMAGE: That's phodshichi bhaji! Try and locate it. It's a great monsoon green.

Photographs: Mayur Sanap

Phodshichi Bhaji

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 bunch phodshi, washed, drained and chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tbsp chana dal, soaked

½-inch piece adrak or ginger, crushed

2-3 garlic pods, crushed

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

Pinch hing or asafoetida

1 tbsp fresh grated coconut, to garnish

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste, 1 tsp

Water

Method