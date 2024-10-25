Recipe: Vidhya's Bhang Ki Chutney

A traditional Uttarakhandi side dish, Bhang Ki Chutney or hemp seeds chutney is safe to eat. Hemp seeds are rich in proteins, fibre and vitamins. Also known as hemps hearts, they are non-intoxicating (unlike marijuana) and are a good source of the heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Vidhya Pant offers a recipe for this unusual relish.

Vidhya lives in Dehradun, but was born and raised in Ramnagar, Nainital district, Uttarakhand. She has lived, at different times in Shillong, Lucknow, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram. Cooking is key for Vidhya. So is watching recipe reels.

Bhang Ki Chutney

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

50 gm bhang or hemp seeds

½ tsp safed til or white sesame seeds

4- 5 sprigs green dhaniya or coriander or cilantro

4-5 sprigs pudina or mint leaves

½-inch piece ginger

2-3 green chillies, or as per taste

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

½ tsp jeera or cumin powder

2 tbsp anaar or pomegranate arils or seedpods or 1 tsp lemon juice

Method