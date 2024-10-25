News
Recipe: Vidhya's Bhang Ki Chutney

Recipe: Vidhya's Bhang Ki Chutney

By VIDHYA PANT
October 25, 2024 13:04 IST
A traditional Uttarakhandi side dish, Bhang Ki Chutney or hemp seeds chutney is safe to eat. Hemp seeds are rich in proteins, fibre and vitamins. Also known as hemps hearts, they are non-intoxicating (unlike marijuana) and are a good source of the heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Vidhya Pant offers a recipe for this unusual relish.

Vidhya lives in Dehradun, but was born and raised in Ramnagar, Nainital district, Uttarakhand. She has lived, at different times in Shillong, Lucknow, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram. Cooking is key for Vidhya. So is watching recipe reels.

Bhang Ki Chutney

Bhang Ki Chutney

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 50 gm bhang or hemp seeds
  • ½ tsp safed til or white sesame seeds
  • 4- 5 sprigs green dhaniya or coriander or cilantro
  • 4-5 sprigs pudina or mint leaves
  • ½-inch piece ginger
  • 2-3 green chillies, or as per taste
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin powder
  • 2 tbsp anaar or pomegranate arils or seedpods  or 1 tsp lemon juice

Method

  • Dry roast hemp seeds and sesame seeds in a frying pan or tawa over low heat until light brown.
    Cool.
  • In a mixer/blender, grind the roasted seeds with the green dhaniya, pudina, ginger, anaar and the green chillies.
    Add the salt, jeera powder.
    Mix well.
  • Add the lemon juice if not adding anaar.
  • Empty into a bowl and serve with vadas, pakoras or regular meal of dal-chawal, roti-sabji.

Vidhya Pant

 

 
VIDHYA PANT
