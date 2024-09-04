News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Vidhya's Kumaoni Kheera Raita

Recipe: Vidhya's Kumaoni Kheera Raita

By VIDHYA PANT
September 04, 2024 13:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cucumbers

Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Raita is one of the tastiest and coolest ways to have your raw vegetables. And Kheera Raita is a most refreshing variety, that totally completes an Indian meal.

This Pahadi or Kumaoni-style raita, courtesy Vidhya Pant, is flavoured, unusually, with mustard seeds.

Vidhya lives in Dehradun, but was born and raised in Ramnagar,

in Uttarakhand's Nainital district. She has lived all over India, calling, at different times, Shillong, Lucknow, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram home. Food is an important part of her life. So is watching recipe reels.

Kheera Raita

Photograph: Seema Pant

Kheera Raita

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1 large or 2 medium-sized kheera or cucumber, preferably fully ripe
  • 1 tsp rai or black mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 1-2 green chillies
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric
  • 3-4 sprigs fresh dhaniya or coriander or cilantro leaves, finely chopped
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • 2 cups chilled yoghurt

Method

  • Peel and grate the kheera but discard the pulp and the seeds.
    Squeeze out all water.
    Keep aside.
  • In a small frying pan, over low heat, roast the jeera.
    Cool and grind with the rai and green chillies.
    Add the paste and the haldi to the grated kheera.
  • Mix well.
  • Refrigerate for at least an hour.
  • Add the salt, yoghurt and the chopped dhaniya.
  • Mix well.
  • Serve chilled with dal-chawal or puri-sabji.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
VIDHYA PANT
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Bethica's Burhani Raita
Recipe: Bethica's Burhani Raita
Recipe: Lauki Raita
Recipe: Lauki Raita
Recipes: Gulaab Phirni, Pineapple Raita
Recipes: Gulaab Phirni, Pineapple Raita
Mis-selling of life policies at alarming level: Irdai
Mis-selling of life policies at alarming level: Irdai
Will Pant pass rigours of red-ball cricket?
Will Pant pass rigours of red-ball cricket?
Naidu Uses A JCB To Meet Flood Affected
Naidu Uses A JCB To Meet Flood Affected
Four Indians charred to death in US road accident
Four Indians charred to death in US road accident

More like this

Recipe: Vidhya's Kumaoni-Style Spinach

Recipe: Vidhya's Kumaoni-Style Spinach

Recipe: Vidhya's Bael Ka Sherbet

Recipe: Vidhya's Bael Ka Sherbet

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances