Recipe: Beetroot Rasam With No Tomatoes

Tomatoes and paneer are two ingredients which always get an instant reaction from my Papa, who retired as a sous chef after working at a leading five-star hotel for over 35 years.

According to him, tamatar can, at times, be replaced with ingredients like tamarind or kokum or completely avoided. Using a tomato replacement, he feels, will not change the overall taste of the dish one is cooking.

Papa does admit that tomato puree brings in a rich, tangy flavour to most Indian curries and masalas.

Paneer, he says, is an "ingredient that has no identity or taste of its own."

A few weeks ahead of the price hike, I decided to surprise him with Beetroot Rasam.

I discovered the recipe online and had never tried it before. I was keen to find out how this rasam would taste minus the tomatoes. This particular recipe, that I adapted, blends boiled beetroot and uses almost the same ingredients that you would use for rasam. It tastes mildly sweet, a bit spicy and looks vibrant with a hint of red and magenta.

The end result? In Amma's words, it tasted "quite nice," more like a jaggery version of rasam. And it has my Papa's stamp of approval.

Beetroot Rasam may be had like a soup or with steamed rice and any poriyal,upperi or bhaji/sabji.

Photograph: Divya Nair

Beetroot Rasam

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the rasam

2 medium-sized beetroot, cleaned and peeled

1 lemon-sized ball of imli or tamarind, soaked in water

5-6 pods garlic

2-3 green chillies

4-5 curry pattas or leaves

1 bedgi chilly, torn open

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

Salt to taste, around ¾ to 1 tsp

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Water

For the rasam powder

1 tbsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

1 tbsp dhania or coriander seeds

1 tsp black peppercorns

Method

To make the rasam powder

In a heavy-bottomed kadhai or saucepan, dry roast the jeera, the coriander seeds, the fenugreek seeds and the peppercorns over low hear.

Transfer into a blender jar and grind to a fine powder.

Keep aside.

To make the rasam