Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Juicy Roast Chicken

Recipe: Juicy Roast Chicken

By KATHRYN KANNAMPUZHA
May 14, 2022 13:24 IST
Food blogger Kathryn Kannampuzha makes Roast Chicken with chicken breast, Indian spices and yogurt.

Perfect for a special Sunday lunch, it's roasted on the stovetop with butter and can be served with a big bowl of herb rice, mashed potatoes and stir-fried veggies.

Roast chicken by Kathryn Kannampuzha

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Kathryn Kannampuzha

Roast Chicken

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken breasts, cleaned and slit
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 2 tsp chilly powder
  • 1 tsp black pepper powder
  • 1 tsp chicken masala
  • ¼ tsp haldi or turmeric
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
  • ½ cup yoghurt
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • Chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, to garnish
  • Squeeze of 1 lemon, to garnish
  • Mashed potatoes, to serve

Method

  • Marinate the chicken with the lemon juice, chilly powder, pepper powder, chicken masala, turmeric, ginger-garlic paste, yoghurt and salt.
    Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  • In a kadhai, heat the butter.
    Roast the chicken over high heat for 5 minutes.
    Flip and let it cook for 3 more minutes.
    Lower the heat and roast till chicken is well-cooked on both sides.
    Garnish with coriander and juice of lemon.
    Serve warm with mashed potatoes and/or herb rice and stir-fried vegetables.

Note: Have vegetarians at your dinner table? Serve them a sumptuous pasta like Kshamaya Daniel's Gigi Hadid-Inspired Spicy Vodka Pasta.

WATCH: How to make Roast Chicken:

KATHRYN KANNAMPUZHA
