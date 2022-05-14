Recipe: Juicy Roast Chicken

Food blogger Kathryn Kannampuzha makes Roast Chicken with chicken breast, Indian spices and yogurt.

Perfect for a special Sunday lunch, it's roasted on the stovetop with butter and can be served with a big bowl of herb rice, mashed potatoes and stir-fried veggies.

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Kathryn Kannampuzha

Roast Chicken

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts, cleaned and slit

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp chilly powder

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp chicken masala

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

½ cup yoghurt

2 tbsp butter

Chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, to garnish

Squeeze of 1 lemon, to garnish

Mashed potatoes, to serve

Method

Marinate the chicken with the lemon juice, chilly powder, pepper powder, chicken masala, turmeric, ginger-garlic paste, yoghurt and salt.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

In a kadhai, heat the butter.

Roast the chicken over high heat for 5 minutes.

Flip and let it cook for 3 more minutes.

Lower the heat and roast till chicken is well-cooked on both sides.

Garnish with coriander and juice of lemon.

Serve warm with mashed potatoes and/or herb rice and stir-fried vegetables.

Note: Have vegetarians at your dinner table? Serve them a sumptuous pasta like Kshamaya Daniel's Gigi Hadid-Inspired Spicy Vodka Pasta.

WATCH: How to make Roast Chicken: