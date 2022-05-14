Recipe: Juicy Roast Chicken

Food blogger Kathryn Kannampuzha makes Roast Chicken with chicken breast, Indian spices and yogurt.
Perfect for a special Sunday lunch, it's roasted on the stovetop with butter and can be served with a big bowl of herb rice, mashed potatoes and stir-fried veggies.
Roast Chicken
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts, cleaned and slit
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp chilly powder
- 1 tsp black pepper powder
- 1 tsp chicken masala
- ¼ tsp haldi or turmeric
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- ½ cup yoghurt
- 2 tbsp butter
- Chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, to garnish
- Squeeze of 1 lemon, to garnish
- Mashed potatoes, to serve
Method
- Marinate the chicken with the lemon juice, chilly powder, pepper powder, chicken masala, turmeric, ginger-garlic paste, yoghurt and salt.
Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- In a kadhai, heat the butter.
Roast the chicken over high heat for 5 minutes.
Flip and let it cook for 3 more minutes.
Lower the heat and roast till chicken is well-cooked on both sides.
Garnish with coriander and juice of lemon.
Serve warm with mashed potatoes and/or herb rice and stir-fried vegetables.
Note: Have vegetarians at your dinner table? Serve them a sumptuous pasta like Kshamaya Daniel's Gigi Hadid-Inspired Spicy Vodka Pasta.
WATCH: How to make Roast Chicken: