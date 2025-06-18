Recipe: Satya's Sweet Potato Sabzi

Sweet potato is a sabzi we should eat much more of. It's packed with nutrients. Read more about it here: Eat Sweet Potatoes: 8 Ways They Are Good For You.

Satya Raghava makes an uncomplicated Mangalorean upkari-style preparation of the vegetable, called locally kering. It's tastiness lies in its simplicity.

'Jadugarni' (magician) in the kitchen is what Satya's daughters call her, because everything she makes turns out to be delicious.

Her Chicken Sukka is a family favourite.

Photograph: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Satya's Sweet Potatoes Sabzi

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 large shakkarkandh or kering or sweet potatoes

2 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp white urad dal or white gram

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 sprig curry pattas or curry leaves

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 green chilly, cut lengthwise

Pinch haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp freshly-grated coconut

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

2 tbsp water

Method

Peel the sweet potatoes (or not; the skin provides extra nutrition and tastes good) and cut into 1 cm cubes.

In a saucepan or a kadhai, heat the coconut oil over medium heat.

Add the urad dal and the rai.

Allow the dal to mildly change colour and the rai to splutter.

Add the onion, cook till translucent but do not brown.

Add the curry pattas and the green chilly and cook for a few seconds more.

Now add the cubed sweet potatoes and toss till well coated with the spices.

When half-cooked, add the salt.

Then add the 2 tbsp water.

Add more water as needed but do not add too much or it will become soggy.

To check if done, pierce a piece of sweet potato with a fork; it should go through smoothly.

Do not overcook otherwise the sweet potatoes will lose shape.

Take off heat and garnish with the fresh coconut and the dhania.

It can also work as a side dish with rice and a curry or a dal.

Satya's Note: Choose large sweet potatoes that are white/mildly yellow on the inside so the tubers are less sweet. Discard the fibrous ends.

Satya Raghava is a Mumbai-based homemaker.