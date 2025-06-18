HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Satya's Sweet Potato Sabzi

Recipe: Satya's Sweet Potato Sabzi

By SATYA RAGHAVA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 18, 2025 14:56 IST

x

Sweet potato is a sabzi we should eat much more of. It's packed with nutrients. Read more about it here: Eat Sweet Potatoes: 8 Ways They Are Good For You.

Satya Raghava makes an uncomplicated Mangalorean upkari-style preparation of the vegetable, called locally kering. It's tastiness lies in its simplicity.

'Jadugarni' (magician) in the kitchen is what Satya's daughters call her, because everything she makes turns out to be delicious.

Her Chicken Sukka is a family favourite.

Sweet Potato Upkari

Photograph: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Satya's Sweet Potatoes Sabzi

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 2 large shakkarkandh or kering or sweet potatoes
  • 2 tsp coconut oil
  • 1 tsp white urad dal or white gram
  • 1 tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • 1 sprig curry pattas or curry leaves
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 green chilly, cut lengthwise
  • Pinch haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1 tbsp freshly-grated coconut
  • Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • 2 tbsp water

Method

  • Peel the sweet potatoes (or not; the skin provides extra nutrition and tastes good) and cut into 1 cm cubes.
  • In a saucepan or a kadhai, heat the coconut oil over medium heat.
    Add the urad dal and the rai.
    Allow the dal to mildly change colour and the rai to splutter.
    Add the onion, cook till translucent but do not brown.
    Add the curry pattas and the green chilly and cook for a few seconds more.
    Now add the cubed sweet potatoes and toss till well coated with the spices.
    When half-cooked, add the salt.
    Then add the 2 tbsp water.
    Add more water as needed but do not add too much or it will become soggy.
    To check if done, pierce a piece of sweet potato with a fork; it should go through smoothly.
    Do not overcook otherwise the sweet potatoes will lose shape.
    Take off heat and garnish with the fresh coconut and the dhania.
  • Serve with rotis or bhakris.
    It can also work as a side dish with rice and a curry or a dal.

Satya's Note: Choose large sweet potatoes that are white/mildly yellow on the inside so the tubers are less sweet. Discard the fibrous ends.

Satya Raghava

Satya Raghava is a Mumbai-based homemaker.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SATYA RAGHAVA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Satya Raghava's Mangalore Chicken Sukka
Satya Raghava's Mangalore Chicken Sukka
Recipe: Vishaka's Ripe Mango Curry
Recipe: Vishaka's Ripe Mango Curry
Special: Bhogichi Bhaji, Tilachi Bhakri
Special: Bhogichi Bhaji, Tilachi Bhakri
Laxmi's Tomato Saar: Comfort Food
Laxmi's Tomato Saar: Comfort Food
MasterChef Winner's Mangalore Fish Fry
MasterChef Winner's Mangalore Fish Fry

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Top 10 Pritam Soundtracks

webstory image 3

Bollywood's 10 Incredible Coaches

VIDEOS

PM Modi meets South Korean Prez Lee Jae-myung1:46

PM Modi meets South Korean Prez Lee Jae-myung

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with German Chancellor at G7 in Canada0:58

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with German Chancellor at...

Kajol spotted promoting upcoming mythological horror film 'Maa'0:45

Kajol spotted promoting upcoming mythological horror film...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD