Recipe: Vishaka's Kuku Da Kajipu

This Father's Day treat your dad to a delicious sweet-and-sour Mangalorean style curry.

Vishaka Rautela's Kuku Da Kajipu can be made with leftover ripe mangoes that are not too sweet.

It goes well with steamed rice and is a perfect weekend meal for three to four people.

Photograph: Vishaka Rautela

Kuku Da Kajipu or Ripe Mango Curry

Serves: 3-4

4 medium-sized ripe mangoes (any variety that is not too sweet)

1 large onion, chopped

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

4-5 curry leaves

3-4 dried red chillies

1 lime-sized tamarind ball, soaked in ½ cup hot water

1 cup lukewarm water

½ tsp red chilly powder

Jaggery, optional and to taste

Salt to taste

Method

Peel the mangoes, but do not slice them.

Whole mangoes are used in the dish.

Don't peel too closely and the peel should not be cut very thin and should have a little mango pulp on them.

So when you are peeling the mangoes, let some of the pulp come off as well.

Keep the whole mangoes aside.

Soak the peels in lukewarm water for 20 minutes.

Remove as much pulp as you can from the peels and soak it in the water.

Discard the peels.

Add the mustard seeds.

Let splutter and then add the curry leaves and the chopped onion.

When the onion turns pink, add the dry chillies, red chilly powder.

Mix well.

When the onions are done, add the whole mangoes along with the pulpy water collected from the peels.

Let it cook for 10-15 minutes.

Add the tamarind water and salt.

Taste the curry and if it's very sweet don't use jaggery.

If the mangoes are not sweet enough, add jaggery as per preference.

Allow the curry to thicken simmering for another 15-20 minutes.

Adjust seasoning and take off heat.

Serve hot with rice.

Note: For a Jain version of this curry, skip onions and add for additional taste a pinch of hing or asafetida, ½ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds in the tempering and add ½ cup grated coconut and a tsp of grated ginger to the curry.

For a diabetic version, do not add additional jaggery and try to use as unsweet mangoes as possible.

Fried fish can be served along with this curry and steamed rice.

Vishaka Rautela, a Hyderabad-based home chef and baker, is the creator of the blog, Vishual Foodie.

Along with a group of food-passionate friends, she runs the online food group, Foodies' Central [external link] and hosts an annual bakers meet, The Bakers Collective.