Recipe: Sangita's Paneer Bhurji

Feeling too lazy to prepare an elaborate meal?

Try Sangita Agrawal's Paneer Bhurji.

It can be made in a jiffy if you happen to have paneer stored in your fridge or freezer.

It goes well with steamed rice or rotis and is a great way to add protein to your diet.

Sangita spent a lot of her teen years watching her mom cook and then began to experiment on her own.

Paneer Bhurji

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup crumbled paneer or cottage cheese

1 tbsp ghee or oil

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 green chilly, chopped

1 tsp chopped ginger

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp chilly powder

¼ tsp garam masala

½ tsp jeera or cumin powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro, for garnish

½ lime, juiced, for serving

Method

Heat ghee or oil in a heavy-bottomed kadhai or pan.

Add the cumin and let it crackle.

Add the garlic, ginger, green chilly and let it fry for a few seconds.

Add the onions and saute till translucent.

Now add the tomatoes, turmeric, chilly, coriander powder and mix.

Let it cook for a few minutes.

Add the paneer, garam masala, cumin powder, salt and stir for a minute till well combined.

Add the cumin and let it crackle. Add the garlic, ginger, green chilly and let it fry for a few seconds. Add the onions and saute till translucent. Now add the tomatoes, turmeric, chilly, coriander powder and mix. Let it cook for a few minutes. Add the paneer, garam masala, cumin powder, salt and stir for a minute till well combined. Take off heat and add lemon juice and chopped coriander.

Serve with phulkas or parathas.

Editor's Note: Vegans can replace the paneer with crumbled tofu.

For a Jain version, omit the onions.

Spice up the bhurji further with a dash of chaat masala and/or ½ tsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek and ½ a capsicum, chopped.

Paneer Bhurji can be converted into sandwiches. Place 3-4 tbsp of the bhurji on a slice of buttered bread and cover with a second buttered slice and grill for 5-8 minutes and serve with chutney or ketchup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangita Agrawal

Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.