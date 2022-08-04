News
Recipe: Sangita's Paneer Bhurji

Recipe: Sangita's Paneer Bhurji

By SANGITA AGRAWAL
August 04, 2022 17:32 IST
Feeling too lazy to prepare an elaborate meal?

Try Sangita Agrawal's Paneer Bhurji.

It can be made in a jiffy if you happen to have paneer stored in your fridge or freezer.

It goes well with steamed rice or rotis and is a great way to add protein to your diet.

Sangita spent a lot of her teen years watching her mom cook and then began to experiment on her own.

Paneer Bhurji

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1 cup crumbled paneer or cottage cheese
  • 1 tbsp ghee or oil
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 1 green chilly, chopped
  • 1 tsp chopped ginger
  • 1 tsp chopped garlic
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • ¼ tsp haldi or turmeric
  • 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
  • ½ tsp chilly powder
  • ¼ tsp garam masala
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin powder
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro, for garnish
  • ½ lime, juiced, for serving

Method

  • Heat ghee or oil in a heavy-bottomed kadhai or pan.
    Add the cumin and let it crackle.
    Add the garlic, ginger, green chilly and let it fry for a few seconds.
    Add the onions and saute till translucent.
    Now add the tomatoes, turmeric, chilly, coriander powder and mix.
    Let it cook for a few minutes.
    Add the paneer, garam masala, cumin powder, salt and stir for a minute till well combined.
  • Take off heat and add lemon juice and chopped coriander.
    Serve with phulkas or parathas.

Editor's Note: Vegans can replace the paneer with crumbled tofu.

For a Jain version, omit the onions.

Spice up the bhurji further with a dash of chaat masala and/or ½ tsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek and ½ a capsicum, chopped.

Paneer Bhurji can be converted into sandwiches. Place 3-4 tbsp of the bhurji on a slice of buttered bread and cover with a second buttered slice and grill for 5-8 minutes and serve with chutney or ketchup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangita Agrawal

Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.

SANGITA AGRAWAL
