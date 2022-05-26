Varun Inamdar's Paneer Dum Biryani

Chef Varun Inamdar's simple, fragrant one-pot Paneer Dum Biryani makes for a vibrant midweek meal.

Dig into it with raita, kachumber and a dab of mango pickle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Paneer Dum Biryani

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2 cups basmati rice, parboiled

½ cup walnut halves

2 tbsp oil

1 cup cubed paneer

½ cup fried onions

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

½ cup yoghurt

½ cup walnut milk

½ cup sliced tomatoes

Salt to taste

½ cup water

Dry spice mix

½-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

1 tbsp red chilly powder

Pinch kesar or saffron

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom seeds

½ tsp laung or cloves

1 tbsp dhania or coriander seeds

1 tsp peppercorns

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp fennel seeds

For the garnish

Dried rose petals

Green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

To serve

Kachumber

Raita

Method

In a blender grind the dry spices to a fine powder.

Keep aside.

In a large saucepan whisk the yoghurt and the walnut milk till lump free.

Add the spice mix, fried onions, ginger-garlic paste, tomato slices, salt.

Mix well.

Add the paneer cubes, walnut halves.

Add 1 cup water and cook over medium heat.

Top with the parboiled rice.

Drizzle in the oil.

Garnish with the rose petals, coriander leaves.

Cover and cook over medium-low heat for 20 minutes.

Fluff with a fork and serve up with kachumber or raita, pickle and papad.

Note: A dash of ghee might be a tasty addition and a sprinkling of fried onions or birasta.

Vegans or those on a low-cal diet can swap the 1 cup paneer with 1 cup cauliflower florets. Also vegans should use vegan yoghurt, made by several brands in India.

Those on a diabetic diet, should substitute the rice with quinoa or pearl barley or millets.

If following a Jain diet, skip the onions.

Varun Inamdar is a chef, food stylist and chocolatier.