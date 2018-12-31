rediff.com

Cocktail recipes for your New Year's eve party

December 31, 2018 13:07 IST

Presenting two interesting recipes for your guests. 

Thistle Club

Ingredients:

For the smoky grenadine:

  • 1 cup mixed berries
  • 1 cup pomegranate juice
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 2 tbsp Lapsang Souchong tea.

For the cocktail:

  • 50 ml Scottish Leader Original
  • 25 ml lemon juice
  • 25 ml smokey grenadine
  • 1 egg white
  • A pinch of celery salt

For the garnish:

  • Homemade jam
  • A mint sprig

Method:

For the smoky grenadine:

  • Add berries and sugar to a pan and heat it. Keep stirring until sugar dissolves.
  • Add pomegranate juice and Lapsang tea. Bring to a boil and simmer till you get desired effect.
  • Strain and bottle. Pour leftover berries into a jar and use as a jam.

For the cocktail:

  • Add all the ingredients in a mixing glass with lots of ice. Shake hard. Double strain into chilled glass. Spoon with homemade jam and a mint sprig.  

Tito's Christmas Lights Out

Ingredients:

  • 89 ml Tito's handmade vodka
  • 44 ml Bourbon whisky
  • ½ tsp vanilla
  • 35 ml maple syrup
  • 1 splash low fat milk (or non dairy substitute)

Method:

  • Add all ingredients (except milk) to a rocks glass with ice. Top with a splash of milk.

Aspri Spirits
Tags: Lapsang Souchong, Bourbon, Spoon, Tito
 

