Cocktail recipes for your New Year's eve party

Thistle Club
Ingredients:
For the smoky grenadine:
- 1 cup mixed berries
- 1 cup pomegranate juice
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 tbsp Lapsang Souchong tea.
For the cocktail:
- 50 ml Scottish Leader Original
- 25 ml lemon juice
- 25 ml smokey grenadine
- 1 egg white
- A pinch of celery salt
For the garnish:
- Homemade jam
- A mint sprig
Method:
For the smoky grenadine:
- Add berries and sugar to a pan and heat it. Keep stirring until sugar dissolves.
- Add pomegranate juice and Lapsang tea. Bring to a boil and simmer till you get desired effect.
- Strain and bottle. Pour leftover berries into a jar and use as a jam.
For the cocktail:
- Add all the ingredients in a mixing glass with lots of ice. Shake hard. Double strain into chilled glass. Spoon with homemade jam and a mint sprig.
Tito's Christmas Lights Out
Ingredients:
- 89 ml Tito's handmade vodka
- 44 ml Bourbon whisky
- ½ tsp vanilla
- 35 ml maple syrup
- 1 splash low fat milk (or non dairy substitute)
Method:
- Add all ingredients (except milk) to a rocks glass with ice. Top with a splash of milk.
