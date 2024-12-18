Recipe: Sagar's Bok Choy-Wrapped Chicken Dim Sums

Mastering making dim sums at home is not as difficult as it might seem. Simpler than rustling up samosas or spring rolls, it is a great party snack. Impressive too.

Chef Sagar Sarkar experiments with the standard recipe for a dim sum and creates his unusual and much easier Bok Choy-Wrapped Chicken Dim Sums. Instead of a flour-based wrapping, he uses blanched bok choy leaves to put together parcels for the stuffing that makes it a greener, lighter offering.

Vegetarians and vegans may consider replacing the chicken keema with mashed tofu or grated paneer.

Chef Sarkar has been the brand chef since March 2022 at Bellona Hospitality Services Limited, which is behind Phoenix Mall of Asia. He trained at Chakdaha Ramlal Academy, West Bengal, and has worked with Twin Turtle Hospitality, The Leela Palaces Hotels Resorts, Yauatcha and Hakkasan restaurants in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Belladona Hospitality Services

Bok Choy-Wrapped Chicken Dim Sums

Servings: 4

Ingredients

250-300 gm minced chicken

4-5 tbsp chilly oil

2-3 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

120-200 gm arbi or taro root

4-5 medium sized shitake mushrooms (about 50-75 gm)

8-10 large bok choy leaves

3-4 tbsp Sichuan black pepper sauce, available for purchase online

Dim sum steaming basket

Method

Peel the taro root and then grate or finely chop.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Finely chop or slice the mushrooms.

You can also use dried shitake mushrooms, that have been pre-soaked, if fresh ones are unavailable.

Saute the mushrooms in a saucepan or wok over medium heat, with 2 tbsp chilly oil and ½ tsp salt, for 3-4 minutes.

Add the chopped arbi and saute for 5-8 minutes more.

Now add the remaining 2 tbsp chilly oil, minced chicken, ginger garlic paste, Sichuan pepper sauce and the remaining 1 tsp salt and cook for about 10 minutes more or till the chicken is cooked.

Taro root has a starchy texture, so it blends well with the chicken filling.

Take off heat and keep aside to cool.

You can also use dried shitake mushrooms, that have been pre-soaked, if fresh ones are unavailable. Saute the mushrooms in a saucepan or wok over medium heat, with 2 tbsp chilly oil and ½ tsp salt, for 3-4 minutes. Add the chopped arbi and saute for 5-8 minutes more. Now add the remaining 2 tbsp chilly oil, minced chicken, ginger garlic paste, Sichuan pepper sauce and the remaining 1 tsp salt and cook for about 10 minutes more or till the chicken is cooked. Taro root has a starchy texture, so it blends well with the chicken filling. Take off heat and keep aside to cool. Clean the bok choy leaves, remove the stems, if they are too thick, and blanch briefly in hot water to soften for wrapping.

Divide the stuffing into four portions and parcel each portion with a bok choy leaf, wrapping it around the stuffing.

Divide the stuffing into four portions and parcel each portion with a bok choy leaf, wrapping it around the stuffing. Steam in a dim sum basket for 10 minutes.

If you don’t have a dim sum steamer use any steamer, even an idli steamer will work.

If you don’t have a dim sum steamer use any steamer, even an idli steamer will work. Serve hot with chilly oil, soy, more Sichuan pepper sauce or kimchi.

Editor’s Note: Sichuan pepper sauce is a sauce made from Sichuan peppercorns, soy sauce, vinegar, chilly oil, chillies, garlic, sugar and other ingredients. You can make it at home and adjust the amounts and ingredients to match your desired spice level and flavour. Use this recipe (external link) to make the sauce.