HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Roopa's Amritsari Chole

Recipe: Roopa's Amritsari Chole

By Chef ROOPA NABAR
2 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 11:05 IST

Are there many who can pass up a meal of Chole Bhature?

Very few right!

Chef Roopa Nabar's Amritsari Chole is probably quite different from the recipe you might usually prepare.

Hers is made with soaked chickpeas that have been cooked with whole spices and tea for a deep colour. Its gravy or raas is enriched with a tangy tomato-based masala flavoured with Kashmiri chillies, dhania-jeera, fennel, dried mango powder and garam masala.

Amritsari Chole

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Amritsari Chole

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dried kabuli channa or chickpeas soaked in 4 cups overnight or for 8 hours
  • 1-inch piece dalcheeni or cinnamon
  • 2 bari elaichi or black cardamom
  • 3 lavang or cloves
  • 1 tej patta or bay leaf
  • 1 tsp crushed ginger
  • ½ tsp black salt
  • 1 tsp tea powder tied in a muslin cloth to make a potli 
  • 3 cups water

For the masala:

  • 3 tbsp oil
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • ½ cup tomato puree
  • 1 tsp Kashmiri chilly powder
  • 1 tsp dhania-jeera or coriander-cumin powder
  • 1 tsp sonf or fennel powder
  • 1 tsp amchoor or dried mango powder
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • 2 green chillies, slit lengthwise
  • 1 inch-piece ginger julienned
  • Salt to taste, about 2 tsp
  • Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Method

  • Rinse chickpeas and cook in a pressure cooker on high heat along with the cinnamon, black cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, crushed ginger, salt, tea powder potli, and 3 cups water.
    Pressure cook for 8 minutes or 6 whistles and take off heat.
    Let the pressure release naturally.
    Strain chickpeas, discard the tea powder potli, and reserve the channa stock.
  • Heat oil in a large saucepan or a kadhai over medium heat and add the finely chopped onion and sauté till light brown.
    Add the tomato puree and cook the till the oil separates.
    Add all the powdered masalas, sauté for 2 minutes more.
    Add in the boiled chickpeas and cook for a further 4 minutes.
    Then add the salt, green chillies, and 2 cups reserved channa stock.
    Cover and cook for 10 minutes over low heat.
    Adjust the consistency as desired by adding more stock.
  • Take off heat, garnish with the ginger juliennes, chopped coriander and serve with bhature, rotis, parathas or steamed rice.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Appliances.

 
Chef ROOPA NABAR

RELATED STORIES

Odia Recipe: Pratibha's Santula
Odia Recipe: Pratibha's Santula
Recipe: Chef Varun's Anjeer Ka Ice Cream
Recipe: Chef Varun's Anjeer Ka Ice Cream
Recipe: Deepa And Ashish's Umame Edamame
Recipe: Deepa And Ashish's Umame Edamame
Recipe: Stir Fry Veggies One-Pot Meal
Recipe: Stir Fry Veggies One-Pot Meal
Recipe: Crispy Mung Dal Bhajiyas
Recipe: Crispy Mung Dal Bhajiyas

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 2

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

webstory image 3

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

VIDEOS

PM Modi's grand arrival at BJP HQ after poll victory in Bengal, Assam3:13

PM Modi's grand arrival at BJP HQ after poll victory in...

Modi's Garland Gesture for Nitin Nabin Goes Viral!0:48

Modi's Garland Gesture for Nitin Nabin Goes Viral!

Fadnavis Celebrates BJP's Bengal Win with Street-Style Jhalmuri0:07

Fadnavis Celebrates BJP's Bengal Win with Street-Style...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO