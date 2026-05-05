Recipe: Roopa's Amritsari Chole

Are there many who can pass up a meal of Chole Bhature?

Very few right!

Chef Roopa Nabar's Amritsari Chole is probably quite different from the recipe you might usually prepare.

Hers is made with soaked chickpeas that have been cooked with whole spices and tea for a deep colour. Its gravy or raas is enriched with a tangy tomato-based masala flavoured with Kashmiri chillies, dhania-jeera, fennel, dried mango powder and garam masala.

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Amritsari Chole

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 cup dried kabuli channa or chickpeas soaked in 4 cups overnight or for 8 hours

1-inch piece dalcheeni or cinnamon

2 bari elaichi or black cardamom

3 lavang or cloves

1 tej patta or bay leaf

1 tsp crushed ginger

½ tsp black salt

1 tsp tea powder tied in a muslin cloth to make a potli

3 cups water

For the masala:

3 tbsp oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

½ cup tomato puree

1 tsp Kashmiri chilly powder

1 tsp dhania-jeera or coriander-cumin powder

1 tsp sonf or fennel powder

1 tsp amchoor or dried mango powder

½ tsp garam masala

2 green chillies, slit lengthwise

1 inch-piece ginger julienned

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Method

Rinse chickpeas and cook in a pressure cooker on high heat along with the cinnamon, black cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, crushed ginger, salt, tea powder potli, and 3 cups water.

Pressure cook for 8 minutes or 6 whistles and take off heat.

Let the pressure release naturally.

Strain chickpeas, discard the tea powder potli, and reserve the channa stock.

Pressure cook for 8 minutes or 6 whistles and take off heat. Let the pressure release naturally. Strain chickpeas, discard the tea powder potli, and reserve the channa stock. Heat oil in a large saucepan or a kadhai over medium heat and add the finely chopped onion and sauté till light brown.

Add the tomato puree and cook the till the oil separates.

Add all the powdered masalas, sauté for 2 minutes more.

Add in the boiled chickpeas and cook for a further 4 minutes.

Then add the salt, green chillies, and 2 cups reserved channa stock.

Cover and cook for 10 minutes over low heat.

Adjust the consistency as desired by adding more stock.

Add the tomato puree and cook the till the oil separates. Add all the powdered masalas, sauté for 2 minutes more. Add in the boiled chickpeas and cook for a further 4 minutes. Then add the salt, green chillies, and 2 cups reserved channa stock. Cover and cook for 10 minutes over low heat. Adjust the consistency as desired by adding more stock. Take off heat, garnish with the ginger juliennes, chopped coriander and serve with bhature, rotis, parathas or steamed rice.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Appliances.