Recipe: Vaishali's Stir Fry Veggie One-Pot Meal

A stir-fry with an adequate range and volume of vegetables, that incorporates a little protein, be it paneer or tofu or something else, is a hearty, carb-free meal by itself, that will keep you full for several hours.

Vaishali Nachare brings together everyday vegetables in a pan over hight heat and adds bold seasoning to make a Stir Fry Veggie One-Pot Meal that's quick and crunchy, with enticing fresh colours. By julienning or cutting the vegetables in long narrow strips, like a zoodle preparation, it mimics a hakka noodle dish but without the noodles or carbohydrates.

A homemaker, Mumbai-based Vaishali always finds the time to put together easy-to-make, healthy dishes that turn out delicious and are family favourites. She is also an artist, who not only brings colour to canvas through her paintings, but also creates a variety of handicrafts with her vivid imagination.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alabama Extension/Wikimedia Commons

Vaishali's Stir Fry Veggie One-Pot Meal

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

¼ tsp black til or sesame seeds

¼ tsp white til or sesame seeds

½ tbsp finely chopped garlic

50 gm beans, cut into long thin strips

50 gm carrot, julienned

50 gm cabbage, cut into long thin strips

1 large onion, sliced

1 small tomato, finely chopped

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

½ tsp pasta or pizza mixed masala

½ tsp chilly flakes

1 tsp black pepper powder

2 tsp butter or oil



Method

In a frying pan or a kadhai warm up the oil/butter over low heat and the black and white sesame seeds, finely-chopped garlic and sauté for 2 seconds.

Now add the beans first (or whichever vegetables take longer to cook).

Sauté for around 10 seconds over medium heat.

Then add the onions, carrots, tomatoes and sauté over high heat for around 5-6 seconds.

Lastly add the cabbage and sauté for a few seconds.

Then add the salt and seasoning of choice -- I prefer the pasta/pizza mix, followed by the chilly flakes and the black pepper.

Now add the beans first (or whichever vegetables take longer to cook). Sauté for around 10 seconds over medium heat. Then add the onions, carrots, tomatoes and sauté over high heat for around 5-6 seconds. Lastly add the cabbage and sauté for a few seconds. Then add the salt and seasoning of choice -- I prefer the pasta/pizza mix, followed by the chilly flakes and the black pepper. Serve hot.

Vaishali's Note: Sauteing of the vegetables should be done over high heat to keep the crunchiness of the veggies intact.

Cutting all the vegetables in a uniform size is equally important to keep that crunchiness. I usually make all of it into juliennes with a peeler. You can dice as well.

You can add more kinds of vegetables (like zucchini, asparagus, spring onions, beetroot, snow peas, purple cabbage, bell peppers, or a protein of your choice, like 100 gm cubed paneer, or just have it as it is.

If you like you can lightly boil the veggies instead.