Recipe: Chef Varun's Anjeer Ka Ice Cream

This is no ordinary Anjeer Ka Ice Cream!

It has little quantities of millets added in it to quietly up your nutrient quotient that does not detract from its taste.

Crafted by Chef Varun Inamdar, he chooses iron-rich jaggery instead of sugar and along with the natural sweetness of figs, the ice cream is plenty sweet.

Plan to make this delightfully refreshing dessert to battle the hot summer days.

Photograph: Chef Varun Inamdar for Rediff

Anjeer Ka Ice Cream

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

50 gm samak or barnyard millets

50 gm kodo millets

50 gm kangni or foxtail millets

100 gm kutki or little millets

1 litre boiling water

500 ml full-cream milk

1 cup jaggery

1 cup pureed fresh figs when in season or ½ cup pureed dried figs off-season

Few arils or seedpods pomegranate, for garnish

Few mint leaves, for garnish

Method

Dry roast the millets over low heat in a dry frying pan or on a tawa.

Take off heat, cool and wash once.

Cook the millets in the boiling water over high heat, in small saucepan, till soft.

To this, add the jaggery, and dissolve completely.

Take off heat, cool and make a smooth paste of this in a blender/food processor.

Take off heat, cool and wash once. Cook the millets in the boiling water over high heat, in small saucepan, till soft. To this, add the jaggery, and dissolve completely. Take off heat, cool and make a smooth paste of this in a blender/food processor. Strain the mixture through a fine muslin cloth into a bowl.

To the strained paste, add the fresh or dried fig puree and the milk and whip till smooth, almost like a milkshake.

To the strained paste, add the fresh or dried fig puree and the milk and whip till smooth, almost like a milkshake. Transfer to an ice cream tray.

Freeze overnight.

Freeze overnight. Once completely frozen, scoop and serve garnished with the mint leaves and the pomegranate.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Godrej Vikhroli Cucinao.