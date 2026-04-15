HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Chef Varun's Anjeer Ka Ice Cream

Recipe: Chef Varun's Anjeer Ka Ice Cream

By CHEF VARUN INAMDAR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 13:34 IST

x

This is no ordinary Anjeer Ka Ice Cream!

It has little quantities of millets added in it to quietly up your nutrient quotient that does not detract from its taste.

Crafted by Chef Varun Inamdar, he chooses iron-rich jaggery instead of sugar and along with the natural sweetness of figs, the ice cream is plenty sweet.

Plan to make this delightfully refreshing dessert to battle the hot summer days.

Anjeer Ka Ice Cream

Photograph: Chef Varun Inamdar for Rediff

Anjeer Ka Ice Cream

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • 50 gm samak or barnyard millets
  • 50 gm kodo millets
  • 50 gm kangni or foxtail millets
  • 100 gm kutki or little millets
  • 1 litre boiling water
  • 500 ml full-cream milk
  • 1 cup jaggery
  • 1 cup pureed fresh figs when in season or ½ cup pureed dried figs off-season
  • Few arils or seedpods pomegranate, for garnish
  • Few mint leaves, for garnish

Method

  • Dry roast the millets over low heat in a dry frying pan or on a tawa.
    Take off heat, cool and wash once.
    Cook the millets in the boiling water over high heat, in small saucepan, till soft.
    To this, add the jaggery, and dissolve completely.
    Take off heat, cool and make a smooth paste of this in a blender/food processor.
  • Strain the mixture through a fine muslin cloth into a bowl.
    To the strained paste, add the fresh or dried fig puree and the milk and whip till smooth, almost like a milkshake.
  • Transfer to an ice cream tray.
    Freeze overnight.
  • Once completely frozen, scoop and serve garnished with the mint leaves and the pomegranate.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Godrej Vikhroli Cucinao.

CHEF VARUN INAMDAR

RELATED STORIES

Recipe: Homemade Mango Kulfi
Recipe: Homemade Mango Kulfi
Scoop Up! 10 Desi-Flavoured Ice Cream Recipes
Scoop Up! 10 Desi-Flavoured Ice Cream Recipes
Kulfi To Kakigri: 8 Top Ice Creams
Kulfi To Kakigri: 8 Top Ice Creams
DELICIOUS Mango Desserts!
DELICIOUS Mango Desserts!
Fantastic Mango Thirst-Quenchers
Fantastic Mango Thirst-Quenchers

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Archana Puran Singh Shares Adorable Family Moments at Special Screening1:39

Archana Puran Singh Shares Adorable Family Moments at...

'Jag Vikram' Docks at Kandla Port After Crossing Hormuz Strait2:51

'Jag Vikram' Docks at Kandla Port After Crossing Hormuz...

Ekta Kapoor Dazzles at Anita Hassanandani's Birthday Party0:52

Ekta Kapoor Dazzles at Anita Hassanandani's Birthday Party

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO