Recipe: Paneer Pakoda And Mirchi Pakoda

In pakoda weather, all variations of this irresistable snack food ought to be tried out.

Maharaj Bhanwar Singh's crispy Paneer Pakoda combines the yumminess of cottage cheese with spices and besan, while his crunchy Mirchi Pakoda needs not even ketchup.

Mirchi Pakoda

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

12 Bhavnagari chillies or large green chillies

3 cups besan or chickpea flour or gram flour

4 tbsp rice flour

½ tsp ajwain or carom seeds

¼ tbsp lemon-flavoured Eno fruit salts

Salt to taste, around 2 tsp

½ cup or more water

3 tbsp oil + extra for frying

Ketchup, to serve

Method

Wash, slit and deseed the green chillies.

Keep aside. To prepare the batter, in a bowl combine the besan with the rice flour.

Mix well.

Add the water and mix again until well-combined and there are no lumps and you have a thick-ish batter.

Mix again for silky, smooth consistency.

Dip the chillies into the besan batter and deep fry in the oil.

Lower the heat to medium and flip the chillies so they fry evenly.

Fry until crispy.

Drain onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

Serve hot with ketchup.

Paneer Pakoda

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

150 gm paneer or cottage cheese

1 cup besan or chickpea flour or gram flour

Pinch haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp or less red chilly powder

Pinch hing or asafoetida

Pinch garam masala

Pinch ajwain or carom seeds

⅔ to ¾ cup water, or as required

Salt to taste, around 1½ tsp

Oil for deep frying

½ to 1 tsp chaat masala, to serve

Method

Cut the paneer into cubes.

Keep aside. In a large bowl, add the besan, turmeric powder, red chilly powder, garam masala powder, asafoetida, carom seeds, salt.

Mix well.

Add in the paneer.

Heat the oil in a kadhai or frying pan over medium-high heat.

Once they turn ligh golden, flip so they cook evenly.

Fry until crisp and golden brown.

Drain onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

Sprinkle chaat masala on top and serve hot.

Editor's Note: For a vegan version, use 150 gm tofu cubes.

Maharaj Bhanwar Singh is the corporate chef at Khandani Rajdhani.