Recipe: Niranjini's Crabs With Malabar Spinach

Recipe: Niranjini's Crabs With Malabar Spinach

By NIRANJINI BOLOOR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 23, 2025 12:12 IST

Mangalorean Crab Curry

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Niranjini Boloor cooks Crabs With Malabar Spinach in this thick semi-gravy Mangalorean specialty. It makes for a must-try meal when served with steamed rice or Neer Dosa.

A south Mumbai-based homemaker, Niranjini turns out downright delicious Mangalorean delicacies for her family.

Mangalorean Crab Curry

Mangalore-Style Crabs With Malabar Spinach

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 5-6 medium-sized crabs, cleaned
  • 1 bunch Malabar spinach, roughly chopped
  • ½ of a fresh coconut, grated
  • 8-10 Bedgi red chillies
  • 1 tbsp brown dhania or coriander seeds
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds
  • ¼ tsp ajwain or carom seeds
  • 10-12 pods garlic
  • Lime-sized ball imli or tamarind, soaked in a little water
  • ½ of medium-sized onion
  • ½-inch piece ginger, grated
  • 10-12 curry leaves
  • 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Mangalorean Crab Curry

Method

  • Cut the legs off the cleaned crabs and cut the body in half.
    Keep aside.
  • Dry roast the red chillies, coriander seeds, ½ tsp of the mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, carom seeds.
    Cool.
    Grind to a fine powder in a mixer.
    Keep aside.
  • Strain the tamarind and keep the pulp aside.
  • Grind the grated coconut with the onion and 5-6 of the garlic cloves to a paste in a mixer.
    Keep aside.
  • In a pressure cooker, cook the Malabar leaves and stems, without adding any water, for 2-3 whistles.
    Keep aside to cool.
  • In a thick-bottomed saucepan or kadhai, heat the oil over medium heat.
    Add the remaining ½ tsp mustard seeds, curry leaves, remaining 6-7 garlic pods, grated ginger and fry a few minutes.
    Then add the crab, salt, turmeric powder, tamarind pulp.
    Mix well and let it cook for 15 minutes over medium heat.
    Add the powdered masala and mix well.
    Next mix in the Malabar spinach.
    Add the coconut-onion-garlic paste.
    Bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes.
  • Serve hot with steamed rice or Neer Dosa or dosa or rice bhakri.
 
NIRANJINI BOLOOR
