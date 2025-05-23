Recipe: Niranjini's Crabs With Malabar Spinach

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Niranjini Boloor cooks Crabs With Malabar Spinach in this thick semi-gravy Mangalorean specialty. It makes for a must-try meal when served with steamed rice or Neer Dosa.

A south Mumbai-based homemaker, Niranjini turns out downright delicious Mangalorean delicacies for her family.

Mangalore-Style Crabs With Malabar Spinach

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

5-6 medium-sized crabs, cleaned

1 bunch Malabar spinach, roughly chopped

½ of a fresh coconut, grated

8-10 Bedgi red chillies

1 tbsp brown dhania or coriander seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

¼ tsp ajwain or carom seeds

10-12 pods garlic

Lime-sized ball imli or tamarind, soaked in a little water

½ of medium-sized onion

½-inch piece ginger, grated

10-12 curry leaves

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Method