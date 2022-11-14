Recipe: Nadiya's Classic Mutton Kheema

Mutton Kheema is any-time-of-day fare -- have it for breakfast, lunch, nashta, dinner or in the middle of the night.

Serve the kheema with pav, rice, naan or bread; it's satisfying comfort food.

In Nadiya Sarguroh's take on the traditional dish, spices and garam masala add a depth of flavour to the dish, the green chillies add heat and chopped coriander brings in the freshness.

Nadiya, who has a legal background professionally, dabbles with everything from dessert, Western cuisine, Indian dishes to unusual snacks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nadiya Sarguroh

Mutton Kheema

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

500 gm minced mutton

4 tbsp oil

2 large onions, finely chopped

5 green chillies, finely chopped (adjust per spice tolerance)

2 tomatoes, puréed

½ cup chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

1 tbsp butter

½ cup green peas, frozen or fresh

1 large potato, peeled and sliced

1 green capsicum, de-seeded, cored and chopped

4 laung or cloves

2 green elaichi or cardamom

3 small sticks dalcheeni or cinnamon

1 tbsp red chilly powder (adjust per spice tolerance)

1½ tbsp coriander powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

Water

Mint leaves, for garnish

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Method

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed kadhai.

Add the whole garam masala spices.

Saute for 30 seconds or till aromatic.

Add the chopped onions.

Saute till golden brown.

Add all the dry masalas and the chopped green chillies.

Mix well.

Add a little water -- adding too much water may ruin the consistency.

Add the minced mutton, tomatoes, salt and mix.

Add half the fresh coriander and ½ cup of water.

Cover and cook over low heat for 10-15 minutes.

Add the potato slices, green peas, capsicum.

Cover and cook over low heat for another 5-7 minutes or till the potatoes are done.

Add the butter, stir and cook for a few minutes with the lid on.

Take off heat and garnish with the remaining fresh coriander.

Serve hot, garnished with mint leaves and lemon, with butter naans, rice or chapattis.

Editor's Note: You might like to add a few curry leaves and 1-2 tsp ghee too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nadiya Sarguroh/Twitter

Nadiya Sarguroh lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog HautePot.