Recipe: Mayur's Protein-Packed Energy Bars

It is that time of the year when you want to better yourself with exercise routines and conscious eating, because it's all about the New Year, New Me.

But despite our best intentions, we sometimes find ourselves stuck in a rut, especially with our food choices.

A New Me means a New Menu. Add this nutritious pick-me-up bar to your list. It's naturally gluten free and filling. And quick to make -- all you need to do is melt the jaggery, mix it with the nuts and seeds, and voila your Protein-Packed Energy Bars are ready in under 30 minutes.

It has a shelf life of a month when stored in an air-tight container. But given how utterly delicious it is, we doubt if they last even a week.

Protein-Packed Energy Bars

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients

1½ cups grated gud or jaggery

½ cup peanuts

½ cup almonds

¼ cup pistachios

1 tbsp sunflower seeds

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp flax seeds

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp til or sesame seeds

1 tsp ghee or clarified butter

½ tsp ground elaichi or cardamom powder or ground dalcheeni or cinnamon powder, both optional

Ghee to grease the pan

Method