Recipe: Jayanti's Gulab Paneer Laddoos

Here's a fatafat recipe for last-minute laddoos, made from scratch, that are tasty enough to be offered as bhog to Lord Ganesha.

Jayanti Soni's Gulab Paneer Laddoos combines our desi cottage cheese with nuts, gulkand and coconut powder.

The laddoos require refrigeration and need to be consumed in a day. You can create these delicious mithais in under 30 minutes.

Jayanti, a Rajasthani food expert, came to Mumbai after marriage. She has several interests including executing the perfect vegetarian meal.

Gulab Paneer Laddoos

Servings: 10

Ingredients

100 gm gulkand or rose petal jam

100 gm paneer

20 almonds

20 cashews

50-70 gm coconut powder

Ghee, for smearing on your hands while rolling the laddoos

Method

Chop the nuts into tiny pieces.

In a bowl combine the nuts with the gulkand.

Mix.

Smear your hands with ghee and make small 1-cm diameter balls of this mixture (please see the video below).

Keep aside.

Mash the paneer well.

Mix ¾ of the coconut powder in it.

Knead into a dough-like mixture.

Divide the dough into ½-inch diameter balls and roll them out into round puri shapes.

Place the gulkand-nut balls in the centre of each paneer puri, seal the edges and roll into balls again.

Then roll the balls in the remaining coconut powder to coat them.

Serve.

WATCH: How to make the Gulab Paneer Laddoos.

Photographs and Video: Dhairya Soni