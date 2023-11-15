Recipe: Oats Laddoos, Jowar Shakarparas

Don't cut down on the binging post Diwali. Instead opt for healthier versions of the laddoos, chivda and shakarparas.

Made with millets or oats, these three recipes -- Ragi Oats Laddoos, Foxtail Millet Chivda and Jowar Shakarparas -- use seeds, nuts and fragrant spices.

They may not be richly indulgent, but make for the perfect something meetha or kuch namkeen in this continuing season of celebration, with Chhath and Kartik Purnima just around the corner.

Ragi Oats Laddoos

Servings: 10

Ingredients

1 cup oats, roasted

1 cup ragi flour, roasted

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds, roasted

2 tbsp watermelon seeds, roasted

2 tbsp chia seeds, powdered

Seeds of 3 green elaichi or cardamom pods

1 cup seedless dates

½ cup milk

2 tbsp ghee

Handful roasted cashews

½ cup honey

For the coating

2 tbsp sesame seeds, roasted

2 tbsp grated coconut, roasted

Method

In a blender, grind the roasted oats, pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, powdered chia seeds, cardamom into a fine powder.

Transfer into a bowl and keep aside.

Blend into a smooth paste.

Blend into a smooth paste. In a microwave/oven safe bowl, add the ghee, roasted ragi flour, powdered oats mixture, dates-milk paste.

Add the honey.

Mix well and cook in the microwave for 2-3 minutes, stirring twice in between.

Once the mixture is cooked, take out of the microwave or off the heat.

Once it cools, using your hands, roll the mixture into medium-sized, 1½ inch diameter laddoos.

Spread out the roasted sesame seeds and grated coconut on a flat plate.

Roll the laddoos in the sesame seed-grated coconut mixture until well-coated.

Serve immediately or store in an air-tight container for a week.

Foxtail Millet Chivda

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

3 cups foxtail millet flakes, available online

¼ cup mung dal

½ cup peanuts

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

2 tsp chopped green chillies

Few curry leaves

Handful cashews

Handful almonds

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

Handful raisins

1 tbsp sugar

Salt to taste, around ¼ tsp

Method

Pour the oil in a microwave/oven safe glass bowl.

Alternatively, you can heat the oil in a kadhai placed over medium-low heat.

Alternatively, you can heat the oil in a kadhai placed over medium-low heat. Add the curry leaves, mustard seeds, chopped green chillies, mung dal, peanuts.

Mix well and cook for 3 minutes in micro mode or over low heat in the kadhai.

Add the pumpkin seeds, cashews,almonds, turmeric powder, red chilly powder.

Mix well and cook for 2 minutes.

Add the millet flakes, raisins, sugar, salt.

Mix and cook for 4 minutes.

Take out of the microwave or off the heat.

Jowar Shakarparas

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 cup jowar or sorghum flour

½ cup rava or semolina, roasted

1 cup ghee

½ cup malai or cream

1½ cup powdered gud or jaggery

½ cup milk

1/8 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Oil for deep frying, optional

Method

In a bowl, add the powdered sugar, ghee, cream, milk, roasted rava, sorghum flour.

Mix well.

Cover and set it aside for 30 minutes.

Make two balls of the dough.

Roll each ball into a large round puri of 1 cm thickness.

Using a knife, cut the puri into small 2 cm diamond shaped cookies.

Arrange all the shakarparas on the grill mesh rack.

Place the rack in the preheated oven.

Select the convection mode at 200⁰C, set the timer for 14 minutes, and press start.

You will need to turn the shakarparas once in between.

Take out of the oven and cool.

Fry the shakarparas in batches until golden brown.

Drain from the oil and transfer onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

Store in an airtight container.

Recipes courtesy Godrej Appliances