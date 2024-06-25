Recipe: Peanut-Flavoured Gawar Stir Fry

Photograph: Kind courtesy Leslie Seaton/Wikimedia Commons

What sabzi should you pack in your lunch dabba tomorrow? This is a perennially puzzling question for many.

It is often challenging to come up with something healthy and delicious for an office tiffin lunch, that can be quickly rustled up in the morning before departing home.

Gawar Stir Fry is a simple, tasty option, especially ideal for the monsoon season.

Gawar chi sheng or cluster beans are easily available in sabzi mandis during these upcoming months. And because they are harvested off a creeper plant, above the ground, folks prefer eating them on rainy days.

It is also a perfect everyday healthily prepared tadkari (vegetable), as oil and masalas are sparingly used. Serve it up with just rotis and it still makes a hearty meal.

Gawar Stir Fry

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

1 cup or about 200 gm gawar chi sheng or cluster beans, chopped into 1-inch pieces

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, chopped

2 pods garlic, finely chopped

½-inch piece ginger, grated

2 tbsp or coarsely ground roasted peanuts

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ rai or mustard seeds

1 tbsp oil

Water

Salt to taste, about 1 tap

1 tsp neebu or lemon juice, or else use aamchur or dry mango powder

Method