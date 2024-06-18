News
Recipe: Mayur's Peanut Curry

Recipe: Mayur's Peanut Curry

By MAYUR SANAP
June 18, 2024 13:09 IST
Peanuts

Photograph: Ivar Leidus/Wikimedia Commons

Yes, the humble peanut can make a tasty, curry-in-a-hurry, for dipping your soft phulkas into or to pour over fluffy white rice and have with a little aam ka aachar on the side.

Peanut Curry is nutritious because the legume it contains is a good source of protein, that does not affect the glycemic index of your blood adversely, while lowering your cholesterol and providing vitamins and minerals, according to WebMD.

The peanut paste can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer and it comes handy whenever you want to rustle up something quick in the kitchen.

The curry is delicious as it is, but it can be your versatile base for a number of other dishes. Just add fried tofu, green peas, or potatoes and you have yet another quick sabji for a comfort meal on a rainy day.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes Photograph: Kind courtesy: Scott Veg/Wikimedia Commons

Peanut Curry

Serves 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1 cup moongphali or peanuts, skinned and roasted
  • 2 tbsp grated fresh coconut
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 medium tomato, chopped
  • 3 green chillies
  • 1 tsp chilly powder
  • ½-inch piece ginger, grated
  • 2-3 pods garlic
  • 1 sprig curry pattas or curry leaves
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • 2 lavang or cloves
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 2 tbsp ghee or oil
  • 1 tbsp chopped dhania or fresh coriander leaves or cilantro
  • Water
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Method

  • Grind the peanuts, coconut, garlic, ginger, green chillies, with a little water, into a paste in the mixer.
    Keep aside.
  • In a kadhai, heat the ghee, over medium heat and add the cumin seeds, mustard seeds, cloves and let crackle.
    Then add the chopped onion and fry till translucent.
    Next add the curry leaves and the tomato.
    Fry till the chopped tomato turns mushy.
    Now pour in the peanut masala paste and mix well.
    Add salt and enough water till it is the curry consistency you prefer.
    Bring to a boil.
    Then add the sugar, garam masala and mix well.
    Simmer for another 5 minutes.
    Garnish with fresh dhania and serve hot.
MAYUR SANAP
