Recipe: Mayur's Peanut Curry

Yes, the humble peanut can make a tasty, curry-in-a-hurry, for dipping your soft phulkas into or to pour over fluffy white rice and have with a little aam ka aachar on the side.

Peanut Curry is nutritious because the legume it contains is a good source of protein, that does not affect the glycemic index of your blood adversely, while lowering your cholesterol and providing vitamins and minerals, according to WebMD.

The peanut paste can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer and it comes handy whenever you want to rustle up something quick in the kitchen.

The curry is delicious as it is, but it can be your versatile base for a number of other dishes. Just add fried tofu, green peas, or potatoes and you have yet another quick sabji for a comfort meal on a rainy day.

Wikimedia Commons Photograph: Kind courtesy: Scott Veg IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes

Peanut Curry

Serves 2-3

Ingredients

1 cup moongphali or peanuts, skinned and roasted

2 tbsp grated fresh coconut

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium tomato, chopped

3 green chillies

1 tsp chilly powder

½- inch piece ginger, grated

2-3 pods garlic

1 sprig curry pattas or curry leaves

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

2 lavang or cloves

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp ghee or oil

1 tbsp chopped dhania or fresh coriander leaves or cilantro

Water

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Method