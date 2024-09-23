Recipe: Mango Slaw Chicken Burgers

Burgers don't have to be always eaten at fast food burger joints. You can make them too, with a little effort but spectacular results.

Chef Mohammed Anas, co-founder of Beyondburg Inc, a popular Bengaluru burger hotspot on Palace Road, suggests making Mango Slaw Chicken Burgers at home.

The burger combines the crunch and sour of mango slaw with fried chicken pieces coated with a spicy, buttery buffalo sauce, creating a 'deliciously unique burger experience'.

Beyondburg Inc is a specialty burger string of restuarants. Anas and his friend Ajmal Jaseem founded Beyondburg in 2017, and since then it grew from a small, single kiosk in Bengaluru to three outlets, one in Kozhikode, another in Kochi and there are plans to start shop in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad soon.

Beyondburg's speciality is the use of fresh and better-quality ingredients, which is reflected in their recipes and will make your ghar ka burgers yum too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Beyondburg Inc

Mango Slaw Chicken Burgers

Serves: 4



Ingredients

For the mango slaw:

1 medium ripe mango, julienned

1 cup thinly sliced red cabbage

1 cup thinly sliced green cabbage

½ cup julienned carrots

¼ cup chopped green dhaniya or coriander or cilantro

¼ cup lime juice

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Black pepper powder to taste, about ½ tsp

For the deep-fried chicken:

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs/breasts

1 cup buttermilk (please see the note below)

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper powder

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup cornstarch

1 tsp baking powder

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

1 tsp black pepper powder

Oil for deep frying the chicken

For the buffalo sauce:

½ cup hot sauce, like American Garden for burgers or Habanero (available online)

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 tbsp white vinegar

¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp garlic powder

Assembly

4 burger buns

Sliced pickles or gherkins, optional

Method

For the slaw:

In a large bowl, combine the mango, red cabbage, green cabbage, carrots, and the cilantro.

In another bowl, whisk together the lime juice, honey, olive oil, salt, pepper.

Pour the dressing over the slaw and toss.

Keep aside in the refrigerator while preparing the chicken.

For the deep-fried chicken:

In a bowl, mix the buttermilk, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper.

Add the chicken to the buttermilk mixture, ensuring the pieces are well-coated.

Marinate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 4 hours in the refrigerator.

Keep aside.

Press the flour mixture onto the chicken as well, to ensure it adheres.

Make sure there is enough oil to fully cover the chicken pieces, while frying.

Carefully add the chicken pieces -- it may splatter -- into the hot oil, frying in batches if necessary.

Fry until golden brown and cooked through, about 6 to 8 minutes (or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F or 74°C measured using a meat thermometer or probe).

Keep aside.

For the buffalo sauce

In a small bowl, whisk together the hot sauce, melted butter, white vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder until well combined.

Assembly

Dip each fried chicken thigh into the buffalo sauce, ensuring each is well-coated.

Keep aside.

Place a piece of the buffalo-sauced chicken on the bottom bun.

Add a generous helping of mango slaw on top of the chicken.

Top with sliced pickles, if preferred, and then place the top half of the bun on top.

Editor's Note: To make buttermilk combine ¾ cup thick yoghurt with ¼ cup water.

Chef Mohammed Anas, who is Bengaluru based, was on track to a career in aviation management when he began working in his brother's restaurant in Thiruvananthapuram and discovered cooking was his chosen field and worked in several restaurants for two years to gather experience before striking out on his own.