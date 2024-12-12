Recipe: Kunal's Honey Gond Pak

Chilly weather requires foods that take longer to digest and warm you up.

Alcohol can do that too, which is why on European ski slopes, hot mulled and spiced wine is the drink of choice. Wine, whiskey etc achieve that slighty differently by causing blood capillaries to expand and that in turn brings more blood supply to beneath your skin and boosts the warmth.

Hot beverages and warm soup are also important winter warmers.

Many types of slow-digest sweets can work this magic. Gond or gum-laced delicacies particularly fit the bill. Chef Kunal Kapoor offers a recipe for Honey Gond Pak for days when temperatures dip.

Photograph: Chef Kunal Kapoor

Honey Gond Pak

Serves: 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp oil + 1½ tbsp extra

300 gm gond or edible gum

½ cup desiccated coconut

400 gm khoya or mawa or milk solids

2 bara elaichi or black cardamom, seeds crushed

¼ cup chopped almonds

¼ cup chopped cashews

¼ cup chopped walnuts

¾ cup honey

Handful cashews, for decoration

Method