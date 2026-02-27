Recipe: Kale-Walnut Pesto Penne

Cooking up pasta with pesto made from kale, tofu, walnuts and basil makes for an intriguing dish far more gourmet than you can imagine.

If you use whole wheat pasta you are looking at a bowl full of excellent nutrition too.

Easy to put together let it be a weekend special. Meat fans might prefer too add a few pieces of grilled chicken.

Kale-Walnut Pesto Penne

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

200 gm walnuts

250 gm kale, its thick stalks removed

350 gm whole wheat pasta, preferable a penne

300 gm pack silken tofu

25 gm basil, stems removed

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 pod garlic, sliced

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Method

Place 150 gm walnuts in a bowl and cover with boiled water and keep aside for 15 minutes.

Drain and keep aside.

Then remove the kale from the water with a slotted spoon to a colander and run under cold water, then drain well.

Add the pasta to the kale water and cook for around 11-13 minutes until tender.

Drain, reserving 100-150 ml of the pasta cooking water.

Return the cooked pasta to the pan.

Stir this kale pesto into the pasta with most of the remaining walnuts, roughly chopped.

Finish by sprinkling the remaining basil leaves and remaining walnuts on top before serving.

Editor's Note: For a richer finish, grind the pesto without the tofu. Instead finish with 100 gm grated cheese, preferaby Parmesan.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts