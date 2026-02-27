HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Kale-Walnut Pesto Penne

Recipe: Kale-Walnut Pesto Penne

By REDIFF FOOD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2026 12:18 IST

x

Cooking up pasta with pesto made from kale, tofu, walnuts and basil makes for an intriguing dish far more gourmet than you can imagine.

If you use whole wheat pasta you are looking at a bowl full of excellent nutrition too.

Easy to put together let it be a weekend special. Meat fans might prefer too add a few pieces of grilled chicken.

Kale-Walnut Pesto Penne

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Kale-Walnut Pesto Penne

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 200 gm walnuts
  • 250 gm kale, its thick stalks removed
  • 350 gm whole wheat pasta, preferable a penne 
  • 300 gm pack silken tofu
  • 25 gm basil, stems removed
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 pod garlic, sliced
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Method

  • Place 150 gm walnuts in a bowl and cover with boiled water and keep aside for 15 minutes.
    Drain and keep aside.
  • Meanwhile, cook the kale in a large saucepan of boiling water for 2 minutes.
    Then remove the kale from the water with a slotted spoon to a colander and run under cold water, then drain well.
    Add the pasta to the kale water and cook for around 11-13 minutes until tender.
    Drain, reserving 100-150 ml of the pasta cooking water.
    Return the cooked pasta to the pan.
  • Grind the kale in a food processor to make a kind of kale pesto with the soaked walnuts, tofu, ¾ of the basil leaves, olive oil, garlic, salt and 100 ml reserved pasta water and blitz to a smooth paste, adding a little more of the water if required.
  • Stir this kale pesto into the pasta with most of the remaining walnuts, roughly chopped.
    Finish by sprinkling the remaining basil leaves and remaining walnuts on top before serving.

Editor's Note: For a richer finish, grind the pesto without the tofu. Instead finish with 100 gm grated cheese, preferaby Parmesan.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

 
REDIFF FOOD
Share:

RELATED STORIES

10 Tempting Recipes Using Super-Grain Ragi
10 Tempting Recipes Using Super-Grain Ragi
Kashmiri Recipes: Gustaba, Chaman Kaliya
Kashmiri Recipes: Gustaba, Chaman Kaliya
Have You Tasted Yummy Ambur Biryani?
Have You Tasted Yummy Ambur Biryani?
Recipe: Tandoori Jhinga
Recipe: Tandoori Jhinga
Recipe: Sunita's Suran Cutlets
Recipe: Sunita's Suran Cutlets

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact Awards 20260:56

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact...

Watch: Nandgaon bursts into life as colors dance on the streets amid joyous Holi celebrations3:23

Watch: Nandgaon bursts into life as colors dance on the...

Watch: US and Iranian delegations depart venue in Cologny after nuclear talks1:06

Watch: US and Iranian delegations depart venue in Cologny...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO