Recipe: Jayanti's Haldi Ki Sabzi

Winter is on its way out and soon fresh haldi or turmeric roots, will also disappear from the markets.

Haldi Ki Sabzi is made in almost every house in Rajasthan during the cold months. Turmeric has medicinal and curative properties, according to hopkinsmedicine.org and fresh haldi is considered the best version of this rhizome.

There are different ways to make the dish, and Jayanti Soni, whose professional interests run to singing, teaching and Hindi, in addition to cooking, puts forth her recipe in which the root is cut into tiny pieces.

"Each cube of haldi gives a specific taste and the cutting of the root should be done very carefully as the pieces are stronger than a potato. Ideally, one should wear gloves so that the colour doesn't stick to your hands as it will stay there for days. Be careful while handling the knife as well," she warns.

Haldi Ki Sabzi

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

100 gm haldi or turmeric root

20 garlic pods

10 gm green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, chopped

1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp dhania or coriander powder

5 gm jeera or cumin seeds

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Water

Method

Using a mortar and pestle, crush the garlic pods.

Add the red chilly powder.

Add a little water if required.

Add the coriander powder and the salt.

Mix well until it's a fine, well-combined paste.

Keep aside.

Peel and cut the haldi roots into approximately 5-cm cubes.

Heat the ghee in a kadhai or saucepan over low heat.

Add the jeera and let it crackle.

Add the masala paste.

But if ghee is very hot, take the pan off the heat and only then add the masala -- that will prevent it from spluttering all over.

Place the pan again over low heat and allow the masala to cook for 2 minutes.

Add the chopped haldi and cook for another minute.

Take offf heat and add the coriander leaves and mix well.

Serve the sabzi with chappatis or plain parathas.

Jayanti's Note: Optionally add 1 small chopped tomato after the garlic paste has roasted.

WATCH: How to make Haldi Ki Sabji.

Photographs and video: Dhairya Soni