Recipe: Healthy Millet Cutlets

Recipe: Healthy Millet Cutlets

By REDIFF FOOD
February 19, 2024 13:29 IST
Stop deep-frying your cutlets and use a microwave oven to bake them. It is healthier as less oil is consumed and tastes as good as the regular ones.

These Millet Cutlets combine wonder grain ragi with boiled vegetables.

Best consumed warm with ketchup and/or green chutney, have it for breakfast, nashta or pack it in your tiffin.

Millet Cutlets

Recipe courtesy: Godrej Appliances

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1½ cup chopped, peeled boiled potatoes
  • ½ cup boiled green matar or peas 
  • ½ cup boiled, chopped French beans
  • ½ cup boiled, chopped beetroot
  • ¼ cup corn flour
  • ½ cup ragi flour
  • 1½ tsp amchur or dried mango powder
  • 1½ tsp red chilly powder
  • Oil to grease the plate for the oven
  • Salt to taste, around 1 tsp
  • Green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves for garnishing
  • Green chutney, to serve, please see the note below)
  • Ketchup, to serve

Method

  • Grease a microwave-safe plate with a little oil.
  • Blend all the boiled vegetables or mash them.
    Transfer into a bowl.
    Add in all remaining ingredients and mix well.
    Divide into small portions and roll them out into 1½ inch-diameter balls.
    Using your fingers, flatten them.
    Alternatively, shape them like hearts, using a cutter.
    Arrange the cutlets on the greased plate.
    Place the plate on the grill rack of a microwave oven.
    Select the convection mode at 200°C, set time for 18 minutes and press start.
    You will need to flip the cutlets once in the middle.
    Take out of the oven, garnish with the coriander leaves and serve hot with green chutney and/or ketchup.

Editor's Note: Make your own mint chutney. Use Lahu Kapduskar's recipe for Green Mint Chutney.

REDIFF FOOD
