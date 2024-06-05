Recipe: Jayanti's Magical Dhaniya Panjiri

Nuts, makhana or lotus seeds, ghee, roasted coriander seeds and bura or desi sugar are the key ingredients in Dhaniya Panjiri.

A powdery Indian sweet with panj (from panch) or five key elements, it is derived from the Sanskrit word panchajīraka that siginifies an Ayurvedic concoction.

The bura or boora shakkar, which is used, is the least refined of sugars -- it's basically demerara sugar.

A quick source of energy, Panjiri is said to be good for new mothers and for those recovering from an illness.

When a person is weak, you will often hear people say: 'Hath pair panjiri maang rahe hai (Your hands and legs are need panjiri)'. Panjiri is also served as prasad during Janmashtami and other festivals.

Jayanti Soni shares her recipe for the wholesome, nutritious dish. Jayanti's recipes should be your go-to source for asli Rajasthani khana.

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

Dhaniya Panjiri

Serves: 2

Ingredients

100 gm dhania or coriander seeds

40 gm makhana or fox nuts or lotus seeds

20 almonds, roughly chopped into small pieces

20 cashews, roughly chopped into small pieces

150 gm bura or desi sugar

½ dried or desiccated coconut, grated

1 tsp khus khus or poppy seeds

10 tbsp ghee



Dates, figs, pistachios, for serving

Method

Roast the coriander seeds until brown in a kadhai or wok over low heat.

Take off heat and keep aside.

In the same kadhai, roast the makhana with 3 tbsp of the ghee.
Keep stirring until golden brown.

Keep stirring until golden brown.

Take off heat and keep aside.

Then add 3 tbsp more of the ghee in the same kadhai and roast the chopped nuts.
Add the poppy seeds once the nuts turn brown.

Add the poppy seeds once the nuts turn brown.

Take off heat and keep aside.

Dry roast the grated coconut in the same kadhai for a few minutes and take off heat and keep aside to cool.

Roasting tip: While roasting, take care not to burn any of the ingredients or it will ruin the taste.

Make sure you roast the ingredients until brown and then immediately take off heat.

Once all the roasted ingredients cool, grind them, one by one, except the nuts, in a mixer and transfer into a bowl.

Add the sugar and the nuts to the mixture and mix well.

Add the remaining 4-5 tbsp ghee and mix.

Serve immediately with dates, figs, pistachios or store in an air tight container and have as a snack.

WATCH: How to make Panjiri at home.

Jayanti's Note: You can also add ½ tsp chironji or Cuddapah almonds and kharbooja or muskmelon seeds. The seeds will first need to be roasted and then ground.

Pumpkin seeds work well too. Roast them, crush and then add it to the mixture.

An addition of saunth or dry ginger powder will help enhance the taste.

During winter, gond or edible gum can be added. It will first need to be fried in ghee, then crushed and added to the mixture.

For a sugar free option use a sugar equivalent like stevia powder. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

Jayanti Soni lives in Mumbai, and Rajasthani food is her speciality.