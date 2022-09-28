Recipe: Jayanti's Bhutta Chatpata

Jayanti Soni's budget-friendly Bhutta Chatpata is a tangy makeover of how we usually consume corn on the cob. It makes for a jaldi-five nashta and is healthy too.

Jalore native Jayanti makes Rajasthani home-style food to perfection.

She's a trained classical singer. We don't know if she sings while she cooks -- probably she does -- but Jayanti often croons movie songs, bhajans, Rajasthani folk songs and more. If you sing while you cook the food must turn out much tastier, we can bet.

Try some of her other recipes, like Rajasthani Doodhi Ke Gatte (steamed dumplings with buttermilk-gram flour) or Vrat Pulau.

Photographs: Dhairya Soni

Bhutta Chatpata

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients

3 corn cobs

3 cups water

2 medium-sized onions, roughly chopped

2 medium-sized tomatoes, roughly chopped

5-7 green chillies (or to taste)

6-8 pods garlic

1-inch piece ginger, roughly chopped

2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro

150 ml yoghurt

1 tbsp oil

1½ tsp dhania or coriander power

2 tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

3 cups water

Salt to taste

Method

Cut the corn cobs into small pieces (please see the video below).

Reserve a handful of kernels for later.

Boil the corn cobs in a pressure cooker with the 3 cups water over high heat for 1-2 whistles.

Take off heat, keep aside and let the pressure release naturally.

Grind the green chillies, tomatoes, onions, handful corn kernels, garlic, ginger to a thick paste in a mixer.

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed kadhai or wok.

Add the ground paste, keep stirring occasionally until it bubbles.

Add the red chilly powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and salt and stir.

Cover and allow the mixture to simmer for a few minutes more.

Add the yoghurt and mix.

Simmer a minute and add corn cobs.

Add the garam masala.

Mix well so the corn cobs are well coated with the masala.

Cover and cook for 2-3 minutes more.

Take off heat, garnish with chopped coriander and serve warm.

Editor's Note: For Jain Bhutta Chatpata, omit the garlic, ginger, onions and use 2 tsp saunth or ginger powder, 1 tsp hing or asafoetida.

For vegan Bhutta Chatpata, substitute yoghurt with vegan yoghurt.

WATCH: How to make Bhutta Chatpata.

Video: Dhairya Soni