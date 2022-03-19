Recipe: How To Make Hummus At Home

Mumbai-based blogger Vrushali Kulkarni Negandhi shares a jaldi-five recipe to make Creamy Rich Hummus from scratch.

The popular Middle Eastern spread can be had with regular/multigrain/garlic toast, pita bread, lavash, fresh veggie sticks, chips or falafel.

IMAGE: A hummus platter served up with lettuce salad, tomato soup and steamed edamame seasoned with sea salt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vrushali Kulkarni Negandhi

Creamy Rich Hummus

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

250 gm chickpeas

¼ cup tahini, homemade or store-bought (please check the note below)

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

3-4 large garlic pods, minced

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil + extra to serve

½ tsp whole jeera or cumin

4-5 tsp ice cold water

Salt to taste

Dash paprika or red chilly powder, to serve

Method

Rinse and soak the chickpeas in water for 8-10 hours or overnight.

The chickpeas will double in size, so make sure to soak in a large container.

Drain, rinse under running water and transfer into a pressure cook.

Add enough water to cover the chickpeas and cook for about 7-8 whistles.

Drain off any excess water, and remove the skin of the chickpeas for a creamier hummus.

The chickpeas will double in size, so make sure to soak in a large container. Drain, rinse under running water and transfer into a pressure cook. Add enough water to cover the chickpeas and cook for about 7-8 whistles. Drain off any excess water, and remove the skin of the chickpeas for a creamier hummus. Toast the cumin seeds lightly and crush it roughly using a mortar and pestle.

Process the tahini, lemon juice in a blender/mixer for 1 minute.

Scrape the paste off the sides of the blender/mixer jar with a spatula and process for 30 seconds more.

This extra step makes the hummus smooth and creamy.

To this paste, add the minced garlic, olive oil, cumin, salt and blend well.

Add half of the boiled chickpeas and blend for a minute more.

Again scrape the paste off the sides of the blender/mixer jar with a spatula and add the remaining chickpeas and blend for a minute or two more.

If the hummus is too thick add ice cold water -- one tsp at a time -- and blend until smooth.

Adjust the salt.

Transfer into a bowl or container.

If you store the hummus in an airtight container and refrigerate, it can stay upto a week almost or freeze.

To serve, drizzle olive oil and add a dash of paprika or red chilly powder.

Serve with regular/multigrain/garlic toast, pita bread, lavash, fresh veggie sticks, chips or falafel.

Note: To make tahini at home, toast sesame seeds in a dry frying pan over medium heat.

Stir continuously till they darken and become fragrant.

Once cooled, grind in a blender/mixer into a crumbly paste. Add 1-2 tsp of vegetable oil and blend again into a smooth paste.

Tahini can be stored in the refrigerator for almost a month.

For Jain hummus, omit the garlic, add 3-4 pinches hing or asafoetida and serve with slices of black olives for additional taste.