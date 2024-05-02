Our top-three have been really strong: Bailey defends Fraser-McGurk's omission

IMAGE: George Bailey said Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and David Warner have been doing well at the top. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey has defended the omission of explosive batter Jake Fraser-McGurk from their T20 World Cup squad, saying he is an exciting option going forward but their top-three, including David Warner, have been doing well.

Bailey admitted that Fraser-McGurk's recent IPL performances have been "eye-catching".

Australia picked the experienced trio of Warner, Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh, leaving no space for Fraser-McGurk, who has turned heads with his scintillating batting while playing for Delhi Capitals.

"The way we're functioning at the top of the order with the three guys we've had, they've been really strong," Bailey was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

Interestingly, both skipper Marsh and Warner are nursing injuries. Marsh has already returned to Australia from IPL after suffering a hamstring niggle while Warner is also down with "some deep-seated bone bruising".

The 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk has already scored 259 runs in six matches, including a scintillating 84 from just 27 balls, sending the ball soaring over the ropes six times in that knock.

"....the performance he's putting up are certainly eye catching. He's really eager to learn and keep growing his game.

"He's certainly not someone who thinks he's got it all made and is the complete package. So I think that's really exciting going forward."

Bailey was not sure when Warner will be back in action.

"It's some deep-seated bone bruising. It's going to take a little bit of time, but I don't think anyone's been able to give him a really definitive answer on how long that'll be," said Bailey.

Bailey suggested the reserve players were likely to be Matt Short, Spencer Johnson and Tanveer Sangha.

Meanwhile, Marsh told Sen Radio, "We have got all bases covered within our team. Heady (Travis Head) and David Warner have been fantastic for us, not only for a long period of time but over the last 18 months, building towards this World Cup.

"We are comfortable that we have got the right 15, to hopefully, take us deep into the World Cup."